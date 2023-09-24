The Celestial Machine of Blue Cross They have not had a good time in this tournament, so adding three has become a necessity for the boys led by Joaquin Moreno. They won’t have it easy at all, however. Well, their next match will be played at the home of the unexpected leader of the Mexican championship: Atlético de saint Louis.
Channel: ESPN2
Streaming: Star Plus
Things are not getting better for the Blue Cross Celeste Machine. On Sunday, September 24, at 4:00 p.m., they received a visit from the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, in the duel corresponding to matchday twenty-seven of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
They led at half-time, with a goal from Rotondi in the first half’s aggregate. However, in the second half Queretaro He found the equalizer just after fifty minutes, then Murillo and Cordero put the final 3-1 in favor of the Gallos.
Cruz Azul adds only five units out of twenty-seven possible. The only match won was against Monterey, at the BBVA stadium. Since then, he has only collected one point. The rest have been defeats.
Goalie: Gudiño
Defenses: Ditta, Salcedo and Escobar
Media: Rotondi, Rodríguez, Lira, Rivero, Antuna and Moises
Fronts: Diber Changing
Atlético San Luis still does not believe in anyone, and they are still at the top of the general table, as absolute leaders of the competition, after nine games played. They come from defeating 3-2 Mazatlan, in a match that they were winning 3-0 until the sixty-seventh minute. The Mazatlans put the accelerator to full throttle, they got closer to 3-2 with a double from Loba, but it was not enough for them to tie and the match ended with victory for the Potosinos.
Goalkeeper: Urtiaga
Defenses: Sanabria, Bilbao, Domínguez and Chávez
Media: Kilmowicz, Güémez, Dourado and Murillo
Forwards: Villalpando and Bonatini
