This Tuesday, February 14, América visits Atlético San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium for Date 7 of Clausura 2023, of Liga MX, with the conviction of spinning a second consecutive victory.
Los Tuneros come from suffering a painful defeat against Xoloswhich unfortunately occurred due to an own goal by the defender Jose Garcia In the final minutes, they were also left with ten elements due to the expulsion of the winger Juan Martinez. Because of this, he is eighth in the standings with eight points.
On the other hand, the Eagles defeated 2-1 the Necaxa in it Aztec stadiumThanks to the targets of the Chilean Diego Valdes and Henry Martin, the latter from the penalty mark to continue at the top of the scoring table with seven goals. The cream-blue box is fourth in the table with ten units.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Tuesday, February 14
Location: San Luis Potosi
Stadium: Alfonso Lastras
Schedule: 9:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 7:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 10:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: Fernando Hernandez
Channel: ESPN
Online streaming: www.espn.com.mx/watch/?redirected=true
SAINT LOUIS: 1 win
AMERICA: 4 wins
TIES: 0 ties
SAINT LOUIS: PGEPE
AMERICA: GEGEE
The Argentine goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero commented that facing the America represents a true parameter for the team from San Luis Potosí, he also stressed that they are three very important points.
“We have to play at the highest level, not give it a place because it has players of a high hierarchy, so it’s a very good match, to know how high we are. They are games with a different environment because of what the rival represents, but it is still another opportunity to add three points, to strengthen the home team and hopefully we can give our people a win, which is the only thing we want “indicated.
On the other hand, the striker Angel Zaldivar He made it clear that more than worrying about what the rival does, they should focus on offering a performance that allows them to deserve a positive result.
“We must take the game where it suits us best, not worry about stopping them, but see how to hurt them and from locals we must go to look for the game, respect our home and in our mind is winning, we have started very well at locals It will be a good game to measure ourselves”shared El Chelo.
Goalie: Marcelo Barovero
Defenses: Unai Bilbao, Jesus Pinuelas, Uziel Garcia, Jose Garcia
Midfielders: Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Guemez, and Juan Sanabria.
Forwards: Dieter Villalpando, John Murillo, and Leo Bonatini.
Banking: David Andrade, Ángel Zaldívar, Vitinho, Mateo Klimowicz, Juan Castro, Sabin Merino, David Ochoa, Eduardo Águila, Juan Medina, Ricardo Chávez
the uruguayan Federico Vinas is shaping up to be at least on the bench of the azulcrema team, according to the reporter from TUDN, Julio Ibanez. Added to this, the coaching staff plans to give the striker minutes for the U-20 match.
In addition to this, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz plans to make three changes compared to what was seen before Necaxa. Apparently, El Tano will mainly move the defense, since he would choose to send to the bench Salvador Reyes to place to Louis Fuentesalso the charrúa sebastian caceres will replace Nestor Araujo and finally, Miguel Layun I would enter the quite by emilio lara.
Goalie: Oscar Jimenez
Defenses: Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres, Miguel Layún, Luis Fuentes.
Midfielders: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes
Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez, Roger Martinez, Henry Martin
Banking: Néstor Araujo, Luis Malagón, Jonathan Dos Santos, Pedro Aquino, Leo Suárez, Brian Rodríguez, Salvador Reyes, Emilio Lara, Esteban Solana, Román Martínez, Federico Viñas
He Atlético San Luis have not known defeat at home so far, while the America He remains undefeated, so this duel can probably end with the two distributing points. It aims to be a harsh duel, but very entertaining.
Forecast: San Luis 2-2 America
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Atlético #San #Luis #América #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply