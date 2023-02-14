⚽️ FIRST VICTORY FOR XOLOS IN THE TOURNAMENT! It arrived in the last minutes of the game against a San Luis that played with a man less from 6′. 🐶 1-0 ⛪️ https://t.co/SntZ2ipeOY pic.twitter.com/hcosplG4uG – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 11, 2023

THE EAGLE WON! América beat Rayos del Necaxa at home with goals from Diego Valdés and Henry Martín from the penalty spot. ‘La Bomba’ reached 75 goals as azulcrema and enters the Top 10 of all-time scorers for the institution.https://t.co/Q5Pwa6OpVD pic.twitter.com/Ub02FkDUR4 – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) February 12, 2023

“We have to play at the highest level, not give it a place because it has players of a high hierarchy, so it’s a very good match, to know how high we are. They are games with a different environment because of what the rival represents, but it is still another opportunity to add three points, to strengthen the home team and hopefully we can give our people a win, which is the only thing we want “indicated.

On the other hand, the striker Angel Zaldivar He made it clear that more than worrying about what the rival does, they should focus on offering a performance that allows them to deserve a positive result.

“We must take the game where it suits us best, not worry about stopping them, but see how to hurt them and from locals we must go to look for the game, respect our home and in our mind is winning, we have started very well at locals It will be a good game to measure ourselves”shared El Chelo.

In addition to this, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz plans to make three changes compared to what was seen before Necaxa. Apparently, El Tano will mainly move the defense, since he would choose to send to the bench Salvador Reyes to place to Louis Fuentesalso the charrúa sebastian caceres will replace Nestor Araujo and finally, Miguel Layun I would enter the quite by emilio lara.

BACK IN ACTION 🦅🇺🇾✅ Federico Viñas made the trip to San Luis, so he will enter the squad for tomorrow’s game against Atlético San Luis. pic.twitter.com/Fw9wmxzfQN — Passion Azulcrema (@PasinAzulcrema1) February 14, 2023

Forecast: San Luis 2-2 America