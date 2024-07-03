Liga MX is back in action: the first day of the 2024 Apertura tournament will take place this weekend. In one of the most interesting duels, Atlético de San Luis will face Club América. On paper, it is a David and Goliath match, but the Azulcremas arrive with several important casualties.
Below we tell you what you need to know about San Luis vs América: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and more.
City: San Luis Potosi
Stadium: Alfonso Lastras
Date: July 6th
Schedule: 17:00 in Mexico
In Mexico The match can be followed live on Disney+ Premium, ESPN and Disney+ Standard.
In the United States, you can watch it on TelevisaUnivision.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Saints Laguna
|
0-3 V
|
Closing 2024
|
Toluca
|
1-5 D
|
Closing 2024
|
Atlas
|
2-1 D
|
Closing 2024
|
FC Juarez
|
2-3 D
|
Closing 2024
|
America
|
2-1 D
|
Closing 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Tigers
|
2-1 V
|
MX Super Cup Final
|
Blue Cross
|
1-0 V
|
Final round of Clausura 2024
|
Blue Cross
|
1-1
|
Clausura 2024 final first leg
|
Chivas
|
1-0 V
|
Clausura 2024 semi-final second leg
|
Chivas
|
0-0
|
Clausura 2024 semi-final first leg
Through social media, Atlético de San Luis announced that it has signed Cristiano Piccini for the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX. The Italian defender arrives from Sampdoria, from Serie B, and played for clubs such as Fiorentina, Real Betis, Sporting Lisbon, Valencia and Atalanta.
The 31-year-old defender comes to fill the vacancy left by Unai Bilbao, who signed with Xolos de Tijuana.
The Águilas del América will face this match with several important absences. Players such as Israel Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Valdés, Sebastián Cáceres, Brian Rodríguez and Richard Sánchez. In addition, Luis Malagón, due to injury, and Julián Quiñones, due to the fact that he already has a new team, will be absent.
For this semester, the Eagles managed to sign Rodolfo Cota and José Iván Rodríguez, as well as Erick Sánchez. The first two will be able to play starting from matchday 1, while the second will not be able to debut yet.
Portugal: Andres Sanchez, Ricardo Chavez, Gabriel Martinez, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Eduardo Aguila, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Rodrigo Dourado, Oscar Macias, Sebastian Salles-Lamonge, Leonardo Bonatini, Franck Boli.
America: R. Cota, E. Lara, N. Araujo, R. Juarez, C. Calderon; J. Dos Santos, S. Naveda, A. Fidalgo; J. Dilrosun, A. Zendejas, H. Martín.
Despite not having several of their starting players, due to the fact that they are called up by their national teams for the 2024 Copa América, the Águilas will go into this match as favorites to take home their first three points of the semester.
With an alternative squad, André Jardine’s team beat Tigres in the Liga MX Super Cup and could also take on Atlético de San Luis.
St. Louis 1-2 America
More news about Liga MX
#Atlético #San #Luis #América #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply