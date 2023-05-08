The team of Atlético San Luis They did not want to be left behind and surprised by beating León 3-1 at home.
Those led by coach Andre Soares knew how to recover and took advantage of the mistakes made by the Esmeraldas to prevail on the scoreboard and get their ticket to the quarterfinals of the competition.
After Víctor Dávila’s early goal at minute 2′, just three minutes later the tie fell via Leonardo Bonatini, while Javier Güemez and Vitor Ferreira ended up sealing the victory on the Nou Camp pitch.
Already with ticket in hand, the Las Tunas will face off against the second place overall, the Águilas del América.
Undoubtedly, an extremely complicated task for San Luis, although the motivation in the squad is at its peak and they will seek to break all the forecasts and surprise, by beating one of the broad favorites such as the Azulcrema team.
Their most recent game was played on February 14, matchday 7, when the Americanistas won 3-1 at the Alfonso Lastras, with goals from Diego Valdés and a double from the national team Henry Martin, while the discount goal was from the Brazilian Leonardo Bonatini.
Undoubtedly, on paper the wide favorite to take the victory and advance to the semifinal of the Clausura 2023 Tournament is the capital team, although soccer is used to giving surprises, and San Luis will leave their hearts on the field to advance in the league.
