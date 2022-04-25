#Blue Cross was surprised at the Azteca Stadium and directly complicated his pass to the Liguilla?#Saint Louis He is still on the rise and got a win that qualified him for the playoffs ✅ • BLUE CROSS 0-1 SAN LUIS pic.twitter.com/aWPOwpd7Dc – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) April 25, 2022

In the first half, almost nothing happened, until the Venezuelan John Murillo looked up, saw that Chavez he asked for the ball and sent a cross line before the eyes of the defenders and the goalkeeper’s bad start Sebastian Juradowho saw how the winger sent the ball into the net.

For closing, The Wizard He kept hanging around the bands without having precise centers and the few he did could not be well finished off by the Chilean Ivan Morales and company, finishing the commitment with the shouts of the fans asking for the exit of Reynoso and a Paraguayan Paul Aguilar who was injured in the complement.

“The important thing about soccer is to be fair, not to enlarge yourself in the good times or destroy you in the bad times. It is Cruz Azul and there is morbidity, but we must be in the idea of ​​what we did well and what we did badly, because dramatizing and going to extremes it’s not good at all”he explained.

Pablo Aguilar’s injury is in his left ankle. Right now they are selling it. – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) April 24, 2022

About him Young Classic before the Eagles next weekend, the celestial helmsman declared: “Six dates ago they said that America was terrible and today it recovered, they have a strong mood. The boys will try to reverse the moment next Saturday”.