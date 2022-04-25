This Sunday at Aztec stadiuma totally blurred Cruz Azul did not take advantage of the locality and was defeated by Atlético San Luis, thanks to the minimum of Ricardo Chavezon the penultimate date of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022.
Thanks to this defeat, the cement team missed the opportunity to take direct positions in league and now he is in sixth place with 24 points, in the playoff zone and his last game will be against America, which has six wins in a row and is fifth.
In the first half, almost nothing happened, until the Venezuelan John Murillo looked up, saw that Chavez he asked for the ball and sent a cross line before the eyes of the defenders and the goalkeeper’s bad start Sebastian Juradowho saw how the winger sent the ball into the net.
Already with changes by the Peruvian John Reynoso, the locals rushed to the front, without being decisive. At 64′ came a center from Uriel Antuna that the Paraguayan headed very badly John Escobarwhile at 74 the Uruguayan Facundo Waller wasted the chance to increase the advantage in a heads-up against Jury.
For closing, The Wizard He kept hanging around the bands without having precise centers and the few he did could not be well finished off by the Chilean Ivan Morales and company, finishing the commitment with the shouts of the fans asking for the exit of Reynoso and a Paraguayan Paul Aguilar who was injured in the complement.
During the press conference, Maximo Reynoso He asked the fans for calm, in addition to not dramatizing what is happening to the team, although his future was placed in the hands of the board, especially after the dissatisfaction shown by the cement supporters.
“The important thing about soccer is to be fair, not to enlarge yourself in the good times or destroy you in the bad times. It is Cruz Azul and there is morbidity, but we must be in the idea of what we did well and what we did badly, because dramatizing and going to extremes it’s not good at all”he explained.
“If today there were someone indolent, I love this institution so much that I would say that I am not contributing. It will always depend on the board, but in my case, I love this institution so much that, if I see that I am a problem, I do not need run me”he added.
About him Young Classic before the Eagles next weekend, the celestial helmsman declared: “Six dates ago they said that America was terrible and today it recovered, they have a strong mood. The boys will try to reverse the moment next Saturday”.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Atlético #San #Luis #defeated #blurred #Cruz #Azul #Azteca #weigh #moves #Liguilla
Leave a Reply