



The bad news never arrives alone. To the opportunity wasted by Atlétic Koke injurywhich leaves the rojiblanco team without pivot for its next commitment, on Saturday in Mestalla.

The matt Muscle lesion in the right leg. Without specifying on the ailment or the estimated casualty time, Atlético added that the canterano will begin to carry out “physiotherapy sessions and rehabilitation work in the gym.”

Koke’s injury and the direct red seen by Barrios last Saturday forces Simeone to rethink his center of the field. The two Spaniards and Paul are the players who have formed the double pivot during the vast majority of the season. Therefore, to measure Valencia the coach must introduce a new member next to the Argentine.

The two big options are Llorente and Gallagher. Simeone has confessed on occasion his taste to see in this demarcation to Madrid, whose name was released in the pivot position both in Madrid and Alavés. While English, which has lost its place in the eleven because of the good work of linen, could return in a location that is better known, away from the band and in the center of the field.