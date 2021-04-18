Madrid (dpa)

Atletico Madrid regained the winning tune, missed in the last two stages of the Spanish League, with a big 5-0 victory over their guest Eibar in the 33rd stage of the competition.

And the rest of the matches of that stage that took place today resulted in Sevilla defeating its host Real Sociedad 1/1, Osasuna against its guest Elche 2/0 and Deportivo Alaves at home to Huesca 1/0.

Atletico, who lost from Seville and tied with Real Betis in the last two stages of the competition, rose to 70 points in the lead, four points ahead of their closest stalkers, arch-rival Real Madrid, who is guest to Getafe later today in the same stage. On the other hand, Eibar, who has been unable to achieve any victory in the championship since the third of last January, stuck at 23 points, to remain at the bottom of the standings, and his position in the struggle to survive in the competition is severely affected.

Atletico waited until the 42nd minute, for Angel Correa to open the scoring for the host team, before the same player scored the second goal in the 44th minute, and Yannick Carrasco added the third goal for Atletico in the 49th minute, while Marcos Llorente ensured scoring the fourth and fifth goals in the 54th and 68th minutes, respectively. Alaves revived his hopes of staying in the competition, after he won a valuable victory and fought 1 / zero at home to Huesca.

Rodrigo Battaglia assumed the championship role after scoring Alaves ‘only goal in the 85th minute, bringing Alaves’ balance to 27 points in 16th place, ahead of direct confrontations against Huesca, who is in seventeenth place, equal to him in the same balance.

Seville continued to chase Barcelona for third place in the competition, with a precious 2/1 victory over Real Sociedad earlier today, and overturning Seville from a clean goal to a precious 2-1 victory to raise its score to 64 points in fourth place, one point behind Barcelona, ​​and expanded Seville, the difference with fifth-placed Real Sociedad, who stuck at 47 points. Seville has thus come close to a big step towards securing qualification for the Champions League next season. Sociedad advanced with a very early goal, scored by Carlos Fernandez in the fifth minute, and Seville responded with two goals scored by Fernando Regis and Youssef Al-Nusiri in the 22 and 24 minutes. Osasuna beat Elche with two clean goals, scored by Enrique Barkha in the 38th minute and Diego Gonzalez Polanco, Elche’s player, by mistake in his own net in the 68th minute.