Monday, January 22, 2024, 11:04 p.m.



| Updated 11:20 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Fed up with conceding goals and losing away from home in their last four outings, Atlético looked to their not-so-distant past and won in Granada as before with Simeone, by the minimum, thanks in this case to another goal from Álvaro Morata. ..