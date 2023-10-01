Atletico, which has a game in hand, advanced to fourth place with 16 points, five points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Although the home side controlled the match from the beginning, Cadiz surprisingly took the lead in the 12th minute when Chris Ramos sent a pass from the right side to left back Lucas Pires inside the six yards, and he shot it into the net from close range.

Roger Marti doubled the lead for the visitors with a volley after a long pass from fellow goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma in the 27th minute, before Correa reduced the gap for Atletico with a header from the middle of the penalty area five minutes later.

Argentine Nauel Molina scored the equalizer immediately after the end of the break with a powerful shot that bounced off a defender, then Correa scored his second personal goal after a quick attack to secure victory for coach Diego Simeone’s team in the 65th minute.

Correa, 28 years old, scored three goals in five league matches after recovering early from an injury he suffered during the victory in a derby match over Real Madrid last week, which caused him to miss the victory over Osasuna last Thursday.

“There was a very strong impact on my knee. It sprained and I was not able to play the last match,” Correa told the Dawzen platform. “With Alvaro (Morata) sent off and (Antonio) Griezmann alone in attack, I wanted to do my best with a little pain to help the team and he walked.” “It’s going well.”

He added: “We knew that it would be a difficult match. After winning the last two matches, we wanted to end the season strong and with a victory in front of our fans.”

For his part, coach Simeone said, “Returning to the match made me very happy because it was not easy after falling behind by two goals. With calm and reassurance, the team found its way to victory.”

Atletico hosts Dutch champions Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Regarding this match, Simeone said: “Now we are thinking about rest. We have a short time to prepare for the Champions League match to regain our strength and energy for a difficult and strong tournament.”