Kylian Mbappé ended up dating his. I wanted Atlético in the round of 16, and has it. “Thus we did not travel,” the French had justified in the most pragmatic way after eliminating Manchester City with a Hat-trick With your signature. But its rojiblancos neighbors were not about to save kilometers: between taking the subway to the Chamartín or the plane to Munich, Atlétic overwhelming arbitral, dialectical wars and zascas crosses.





Carles Ruipérez

It will be this Atlético-Real Madrid, with the return in the Metropolitan (for having won it ending in the Top 8 In the initial league of 36), the fifth crossing in the maximum European competition among the eternal rivals of the Spanish capital: in the other four the white team always won. And which most painful for him Pupae.

Atlético must face in 30 days, until April 2, five duels against Barça (3) and Real Madrid (2)

Leaving aside the antiquís, the first shock of the 1959 Europe He opened the wound with that impossible goal in the 93 minute that he sent to the extension, in which the Real crushed 4-1; In the 2014-15 edition they crossed in the quarterfinals, with a chicharito goal in the ends that gave the pass to the whites after 178 minutes of draw to zero; A season later, in 2015-16, they were seen again in the final, that of Milan, resolved in penalties for Real (5-3), which lifted the Eleventh; And to the following course, 2016-17, they saw themselves in the semifinals, with more pain for Atlético: the 3-0 of the first leg were about to lift it with a 2-0 in 16 minutes … but Isco killed them. “What a palmar way,” Sabina and López Varona were right …

They only met in Europe again in the 2018 Super Cup in Tallin, with Atlético Triunfo (4-2). But as if it did not count, because the thorn of so much grievance is not cured with a minor trophy.





Carlos Novo

Four frustrated remakes. Is the fifth the good one? Atlético clings to his good moment, his solidity, his irreducible combative spirit, to the Cholism Impenitent, who has led him to resist the two liga with two draws, 1-1 in the Metropolitan in September, and the 1-1 at the Bernabéu on February 8, on Soto’s brave arbitration day Grade, who dared to whistle the first penalty against in the League … after 10 in favor. An action that came days after the famous letter against the “manipulated and adulterated” arbitration system, replicated by Atlético on social networks, fed up with so much white pressure to the referees.

The reactions

From the diplomacy of Butragueño to the “game by party” of Cholo, thus took the raffle

In Real Madrid, the reissue of the derby is faced with optimism after the bathroom to the City, despite not being able to have Bellingham in the first leg by sanction. “We know each other very well and we know about the difficulty of this tie, but everyone knows the illusion with which we live this competition. Two very equal and difficult games await us, ”Emilio Butragueño told Real Madrid TV.





And in Atlético Simeone he limited himself to dispatching the matter with a concise: “It will be a great game, we are prepared.” In a month (until April 2) five duels against Barça (3) and Madrid (2) between Cup, League and Champions await you. “We have had the fortune in many seasons of having many important games and this is one more. With tranquility, thinking about the Valencia party. ”