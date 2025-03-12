19:34 There is Atlético de Madrid in its stadium! Spectacular reception to the bus with fireworks, flares, songs and a lot of rojiblanco atmosphere …

19:33 The quarry will be encouraging as one more … Players and players of the Real Madrid quarry wait at the exit of the first team of the Valdebebas residence to make them cut to the bus.

19:26 Giménez is a wall … The Uruguayan came out in the photo of Brahim’s goal. An action that should not forget your party in defense. He participated in nine defensive actions, seven of them within the area. The charrúa is pure courage and rediblanco heart. His presence in the return ensures battle.

19:26 Simeone vs Ancelotti, a classic … Ancelotti and Simeone, Cholo and Carletto. They have crossed 27 times, more than with any other. Legendary pulse. The Italian uneven the balance in the first leg, putting himself with a victory more than the mattress coach.

19:18 Atlético de Madrid appeals to the quality and goal of Antoine Griezmann … The Little Prince is always key to mattresses in the games of such size.

19:18 Ancelotti is almost unstoppable in Europe … Real Madrid has exceeded 21 of its last 22 qualifiers of the Champions League in which the first leg won, with the exception of Ajax in the eighths of 2018/19.

19:16 Similarly, Real Madrid has a hard time visiting Atlético de Madrid … Real Madrid has only won three of its last 17 visits to mattresses among all competitions (seven draws and seven losses).

19:16 Atlético de Madrid has only lying Real Madrid in Champions League on two of 10 occasions In the European competition, Atlético and Real Madrid have faced on ten occasions, with a balance of six victories for whites, two losses and two draws.

19:14 In goals after driving, the King of Europe is Real Madrid …

19:13 The most offensive side is Valverde … Its side position was merely anecdotal in the first leg, since most of its 91 touches made them in the opposite field. An help in the offensive transition for Rodrygo to display his football.

19:12 Asencio is the wall that Real Madrid needs today … The Canarian intervened in the first chapter of Euroderbi in two defensive actions. One of them inside the area and the other near the front. Of the seven games he has played in the highest European competition, in five he has done it from the beginning. Its growth is unstoppable.

19:11 Thus the local costume looks …

19:11 Much expectation in the mattress sector … The rojiblancos fully trust the comeback in their stadium.

19:10 There are already eleven of Real Madrid! Modric will occupy the position of a Valverde that will play again on the right side. Bellingham returns to eleven after the first leg.

19:09 Paul is still unstoppable … The Argentine was one of the changes that Simeone made in the final stretch in the Bernabéu. Until then, it had given 84 passes: 74 good and 10 failed, that is, a success of 88%. Society with neighborhoods becomes strong with the passage of the matches.

19:08 Atlético de Madrid has learned from its maximum rival … The Cholo Simeone team seems to have learned this season to overcome the games in the last minutes, a practice widely used by Real Madrid.

19:07 Brahim heats the derby. It is coming from the game …

19:06 Will it be Modric Hit? The years do not oxidize the white metronome, which is averaging 17.7 passes between lines every 90 minutes in this season of the Champions League; It is the largest figure of a player with more than 300 minutes played. Only two Real Madrid players made more than Modric (eight) in the first leg, although he left from the bench in the 62nd minute of the match.

19:05 Cordiality in directive food … Nothing new in the usual food of directives of both teams.

19:04 Police slapping on Luis Aragonés Avenue … They look for flares and smoke boats among fans.

19:03 Thus looks today’s scenario …