Marcos Llorente tries to center this Sunday against Lejeune in the Wanda Metropolitano. JUAN MEDINA / Reuters

Atlético de Madrid beat Alavés at the Wanda Metropolitano this Sunday despite the pressure of Madrid’s victory and the poor results it had recently achieved. Simeone’s men came to the game after having lost this week in the Champions League against Chelsea and after giving up a draw last weekend against Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum. The rojiblancos, with a goal from Luis Suárez headed in the second half and a penalty saved by Oblak in the final stretch against Joselu, added a victory they needed to maintain their advantage in LaLiga, of six points with Real Madrid and seven with Barcelona, ​​who have yet to face Real Sociedad tonight. This is how we have told you about the meeting:

