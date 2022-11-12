Straight

A total of 110 teams, including 16 teams from the First Division, will participate in the first round of the Copa del Rey, which is played this weekend on the eve of the start of the World Cup. Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Betis are exempt for their participation in the Spanish Super Cup next January, as well as Racing, champion of the Federation Cup. This Saturday’s day, with 23 games, did not bring any monumental surprises, since all the First Division teams qualified for the second round. And they did it, in addition, in a solvent way.

Rubén (Santi, min. 50), J. Garcia (Santi, min. 50), C. Gómez (Santi, min. 50), M. García (Santi, min. 50), T. Suarez (Santi, min. 50), M. Gonzalez (Santi, min. 50), Jesús Rubio (Carlinos, min. 49), S. Cordero (Santi, min. 50), Loren (Santi, min. 50) and Javi Martin (Santi, min. . fifty) 9 Reina, Juan Foyth (Mamadou Fall, min. 55), Jorge Cuenca, Mandi, Mojica, Manu Morlanes (Capoue, min. 76), Álex Baena (Trigueros, min. 76), Coquelin (Parejo, min. 76), Morales , Chukwueze (Gerard Moreno, min. 55) and Diego Collado (Santi, min. 50) goals 0-1 min. 31: Diego Collado. 0-2 min. 35: Morales. 0-3 min. 47: Chukwueze. 0-4 min. 48: Chukwueze. 0-5 min. 60: Coquelin. 0-6 min. 74: Gerard Moreno. 0-7 min. 80: Hood. 0-8 min. 87: Gerard Moreno. Referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez Yellow cards Jesus Rubio (min. 4)

A goal by Correa after half an hour of play and another by João Félix in the second half gave Atlético de Madrid the qualification against modest Almazán. Two shots to the crossbar, a bunch of chances and another from corner kicks were produced by the rojiblancos before the small Argentine pushed a rebound into the empty net after a dry and hard shot by João Félix. Played at the Los Pajaritos de Soria stadium because the Almazán stadium did not meet the minimum conditions, it was a duel with hemlock for the Atlético players and also for their coach. A debacle would have accentuated the crisis to unsuspected extremes. The consequences of the disastrous European campaign and the drop in the fight for the league title determined the stellar alienation of Diego Pablo Simeone. There were no concessions from the Argentine coach no matter how much Almazán militates in the Second RFEF, equivalent to the old Third Division. The six World Cup players, Molina, Witsel, Llorente, Koke, João Félix and Griezmann, Simeone had Oblak, Hermoso, Reinildo, Savic and Correa accompany them. Not a wink in the eleven to Grbic, the substitute goal, nor to meritorious homegrown players, so common in these first rounds in which modest football day laborers seek the bell and their minutes of glory. De Paul and Giménez, the other two colchoneros who will go to Qatar, entered after the break. There was in Simeone’s lineup as much interest in prioritizing the Cup as the only feasible title as a certain air of punishment and penance for the paper in this first part of the season to which the World Cup puts an end. Not even with João Félix’s goal, after a good combination with De Paul, did Simeone preserve the World Cup players. All, except Marco Llorente, changed to rest, completed the game.

Villarreal acted forcefully against Santa Amalia, who they resoundingly thrashed by 0-9. Santa Amalia is a town in Badajoz with a population of 4,000 and its team is regional, so it played the match at the Francisco de la Hera in Almendralejo. The match was broken after 0-1 at 32 minutes. From there, the superiority of Quique Setién’s team was unquestionable. In Villarreal’s win, the two goals scored by Gerard Moreno stood out. Espanyol, meanwhile, also settled their match against CD Rincón de la Victoria in a match played at La Rosaleda, Málaga’s stadium. The 0-3 came in the second half, although the break was 0-0 and with the Catalans in inferiority for the red to Dani Gómez. However, Pizarro Gómez expelled the local Toni in the 50th minute and Espanyol began to reach the Andalusian goal with danger. Puado, Edu Expósito and Joselu finished off CD Rincón, from the Malaga Region.

Throughout Saturday, Valladolid beat Barbadás 0-2; Osasuna beat Fuentes 1-4; Elche defeated Alcora, in Villarreal and under a deluge (0-3) and Mallorca thrashed Autol, a Regional team that represented a town of 4,500 inhabitants in the autonomous community of La Rioja. In these games, players like Sergio León, from Valladolid, showed their good form with a goal, while others vindicated themselves at the opportunity offered by their coaches. Thus, Abdón Prats and Ángel, substitutes for Muriqi in Mallorca, scored two goals each in the Balearic thrashing of the aforementioned Autol.

The more traditional aspect of the Cup was once again shown with fields of lower category teams packed with fans to try to embarrass the higher category rival. The surprises of the day came with the elimination of Second Division teams, such as Lugo, Ponferradina and Leganés. The historic Arenas, from the Second RFEF, beat Lugo (1-0), while Guadalajara, also from the Second RFEF, did the same with Ponferradina. Arenas was one of the 10 participating teams in the first edition of the First Division and won the then Spanish Championship in 1919. Gernika, from the Second RFEF, beat Leganés in a penalty shootout after a zero-nil in regulation time and subsequent overtime. Sporting had a bad time against Beasain, from the Second RFEF, but in the end they got the pass by winning 2-3 in extra time. The same circumstance happened to Albacete, which also happened in extra time against Huétor Tájar, from Tercera RFEF. Levante won with authority in Olot (0-4), Andorra in Manacor (1-3) and Ibiza went into extra time against Palencia (0-2).

Another result that can also be described as a surprise was the elimination of one of the tournament champions, Deportivo, from the First RFEF, who fell to Guijuelo (2-0), from the Third RFEF. The Galician team was league champion and took the cup trophy in 1995 and 2002. Now, Deportivo is sixth in its group of the First RFEF. UD Logroñés, Cacereño, CD Coria, Nàstic, Ceuta, Saguntino and Sestao also made it through the round.

