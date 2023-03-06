Vitor Roque, back to scoring last night with Athletico Paranaense after his top performances with Brazil U20 ⭐️🇧🇷

🔵🔴 Barça are keen on signing him but €25m won’t be enough to convince Athletico to sell him.

Vitor wants #FCB but more European clubs are tracking him too. pic.twitter.com/HurjEB5NGW

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2023