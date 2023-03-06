Despite being only 18 years old, Vitor Roque is one of the most coveted strikers on the planet. The ‘9’ had already been demonstrating within his club, Atlético Paranaense, his very close relationship with the goal, both in the league and in the Copa Libertadores. But it was in the CONMEBOL Sub-20 tournament, where the scorer established himself as the great figure and this has led him to be placed in the sights of several of the best teams on the planet.
There are those who affirm that Roque is even much better than Endrick, and in 90min we have been informing you that FC Barcelona is the best positioned team to sign the talented striker. The Catalans see him as the ideal replacement for Lewandowski and the same footballer has made it clear that his dream is to wear the Blaugrana shirt. Thus, Barcelona would have presented a first formal offer this weekend for the transfer of Vitor, which was rejected by the Paranaense team.
FC Barcelona offered the figure of 25 million euros for the signing of the Brazilian youth, an amount that was declined by the Paranense team, who do not refuse to negotiate with the Ciudad Condal team but expect a much higher offer. Joan Laporta and his entourage have formally opened the movements with said proposal and indeed they are ready to improve the figure, but they will have to speed up as much as possible, since the striker is in the crosshairs of financial powers such as PSG or Chelsea, among others.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Atlético #Paranaense #rejects #Barcelonas #offer #Vitor #Roque
Leave a Reply