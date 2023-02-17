Atlético Nacional’s celebration almost ends in tragedy; the scare was tremendous

With green smoke, gunpowder and flags, Nacional fans invaded the hotel of the team’s concentration to make a ‘flag’.

However, the celebration nearly got out of hand when a flyer narrowly missed one of the players.

The event occurred on February 15, prior to the final match of the Super League at the Atanasio Girardot stadium against Deportivo Pereira.

As usual, Purslane fans held a celebration to show their support for the team.

However, the joy and the jumps were overshadowed by a scare that even frightened the entire Paulo Autuori squad.

According to videos on social media, a flyer went towards one of the players and hit the side of Yerson Candelo.

Fortunately, the event did not become major and it was known that no one was injured.

“Last night at the flag before the Super League final, a flyer fell on top of a player and hurt him. Fortunately, it didn’t go too far and the player is available for tonight,” reported Gustavo López, a journalist from Antioquia.

Several Internet users were quite angry at the fact and stressed that gunpowder should not be used to celebrate.

