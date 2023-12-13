National Athletic wants to forget the pale season he had in the second half of the year, in which despite reaching the league home runs and be champion of the Colombia Cup, He did not meet the expectations of his fans, who were not satisfied with the play shown by his team on the field.

The fans do not forgive the 'Verdolaga' team for the tough defeat against Medellín in the classic paisa; the 5-0 of the penultimate date of the semi-final home runs sentenced the continuity of several players that do not count in the plans of the coaching staff or the board.

The team led by the technician John Bodmer is combing the transfer market in search of hierarchy reinforcements to face the Copa Libertadores 2024, a tournament in which the club is the protagonist and always fights until the final stages.

“We want to form a more competitive roster to fight in national and international tournaments. We are evaluating possible players,” said the Bogotá helmsman, who will have to face the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores with Nacional.

There are several footballers who dream of leaving the green of the mountain, among them stand out Nelson Deossa, who had a tempting offer from Mexican soccer: Thomas Ángel and Jarlan Barrera, They end their contract this year and it seems that they are not going to renew.

Furthermore, the central Cristian Zapata He is on the starting ramp, his poor performance and the scuffles he had with the fans outweighed his experience in Europe and Argentina.

Due to the more than likely departure of Zapata, Atlético Nacional would have an experienced defender on the radar with experience in the Venezuelan national team. Is about Wilker Angelwho would be in talks with the directors to sign a contract in 2024.

According to several media outlets in the Venezuelan country, Ángel is liked by the coaching staff and his arrival in Colombian Professional Football would be on the horizon, the only thing missing is the economic agreement.

However, Atlético Nacional wants to press the accelerator for his signing, since the current Aucas player from Ecuador It is to the taste of Cerro Porteño in Paraguay.

