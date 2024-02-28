These are busy days in the offices of National Athletic after the unexpected departure of the Bogota coach John Bodmer, who left office after denouncing serious threats against his family.

Thursday Bodmer He slammed the door and on Friday his departure was confirmed. Since that day, there have been many names that have been linked to the Atlético Nacional bench, but rumors suggest that there is one who has already taken advantage.

Photo: César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

According to press reports, the Uruguayan Pablo Repetto I would be very close to being the new coach National Athletic. In fact, journalist Felipe Sierra assured on his social networks that there is already 'a verbal agreement on personal terms' and some details would be missing to sign his signature.

EL TIEMPO consulted the senior officials of the Antioquia cast, who neither confirmed nor denied these rumors and explained that there are two or three clear options. “We must have clear options, two or three, and that will be the one that occurs,” they noted.

Profile of Pablo Repetto

It is not a foreign name for fans of Atlético Nacional, Pablo Repetto You already know what it's like to lead at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, you did it with a rival on July 27, 2016, the day the 'Purslane' club defeated 1-0 in the final. Valley Independent who was directed at that time by the Uruguayan coach and was crowned champion of the Libertadores Cup at home, the second continental competition title in its history.

Pablo Repetto He has a long career as a coach of more than 15 years, in his showcases there are eight titles; He has conquered five in his native Uruguay and the remaining three in Ecuador.

Its list of championships includes a second division title, the Intermediate Tournament, the Apertura, the Clausura and the First Division in Uruguay, an Ecuadorian League, a Cup and a Super Cup.

His resume includes his experiences in the leagues of Uruguay, Ecuador, Paraguay, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia and Mexico.

The 49-year-old coach, who retired as a footballer at a very young age, began training in 2006 and has been in Fénix, CA Cerro, Blooming, Defensor Sporting, Independiente del Valle, Banillas, Olimpia, Liga de Quito Nacional of Paraguay and Santos Laguna.

Without a doubt, his most successful step was in Independent of the Valley, club in which he formed a winning project and laid the foundations for the team we know today.

Repetto comes from a less than pleasant experience in Santos Laguna in Mexico. He was fired from his position two weeks ago due to the team's poor performance in the tournament.

