Atlético Nacional temporarily took the lead in the BetPlay League 2024-II, waiting to see what Fortaleza does this Saturday, with a 0-2 victory against Jaguares in which, however, its new coach, Efraín Juárez, surely noticed that there are many things to work on. This Saturday, Diego Arias was on the line.

Although Nacional deservedly won, the score could have been a bit long compared to what was seen on the field, as Jaguares demanded the green defense and goalkeeper Harlen Castillo was one of the figures on the field.

However, Jaguares prolonged their agony for another 90 minutes, which is taking them to the B division, and they are not reacting. Especially when it comes to trying to score a goal: they have not scored any in the second half of the season and The drought has now lasted 769 minutes, the second worst in its history. Last year it reached 815.

If we add to that the fact that rivals take advantage of all the mistakes made in defense, the outlook for Jaguares is terrible. Only 5 minutes had passed when a poor rejection by Santiago Guzmán allowed Edwin Cardona to set up Kevin Parra, who was one on one with goalkeeper Geovanni Banguera and did not forgive: 0-1 for Nacional.

Nacional managed to control the rest of the first half, against a team full of enthusiasm, but with a damaged goal: in that half they made 12 shots, but only one required Castillo and another crashed into the post.

From Jaguares’ scares to Nacional’s 0-2

Rather, in the second half Jaguares did find more space and more options to hurt Nacional, something that coach Juárez surely took note of.

But the effectiveness that Jaguares lacked was found by Nacional at 31 minutes of the second half, when in a play with pure touch they circulated the ball from right to left so that later a cross from the left came from Parra, the great figure of the match, to find Andres Roman in scoring position to make it 0-2.

Nacional already has 16 points and with that, the Mexican coach has a cushion to start implementing his game plan. He will have at least a couple of weeks to work, because the game of the ninth round has already been played: on July 30, they lost 0-1 against La Equidad.

Kevin Parra’s numbers against Jaguares

