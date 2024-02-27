National Athletic still looking for the new coach after the departure of John Bodmerwho left office for personal reasons and under pressure from the results that were not good.

Juan Camilo Pérez He is in charge of the team, but it is urgent that a proper one be named, since it is close to the match. Libertadores Cupin which it is necessary to overcome the 1-0 in the first leg against Paraguayan NationalThere is no time to lose,

AI speaks out

The queries are of all kinds and of course, Artificial Intelligence was also asked for the most convenient name in such a difficult situation.

According to ChatGPT, three names would be under consideration, one of them a former coach with a successful past like Santiago Escobar. Unfortunately for him, the board only looks for foreign coaches.

Pablo Repetto, one of the architects of the project, wins many points Independent of the Valley in Ecuadorbut in recent years it did not have the best results.

Also appears Lucas Pusineri, who was in charge of the Deportivo Cali and in the Cúcuta Deportivo and who could arrive immediately.

