#FPC Junior and Atlético Nacional tied 1-1 in Barranquilla for matchday 12 of the Colombian Soccer League. Nacional reaches 21 points. Junior is 17. ⚽️ JUN: Carlos Bacca (14′ penalty)

⚽️ NAC: Álvaro Angulo (17′)

GOLAZOOOOOOOO 🔴⚪️Ind. Santa Fe 0 – 1 Alianza Petrolera⚫️🟡 Edwin Torres 🇨🇴🔥 Santa Fe leaves a rebound and Torres takes the opportunity to nail it into the corner. GO LA ZO

However, among the offensive players called by the coach William Amaral are Jefferson Duke, Oscar Perea and the Venezuelan Eric RamirezIn addition, the return of Edier Ocampo, Samuel Velasquez and Juan Pablo ‘Tatay’ Torres.

⚕️Medical Part ⚕️ This is the medical report of our team prior to the game against Santa Fe.#GoGreen 🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/aQDq3HR7pj — Atlético Nacional (@nacionaloficial) September 19, 2023

📋🟢⚪️ | The group summoned by Professor Amaral to face Santa Fe in the Atanasio.#DaleVerdologa 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/5bSZSaGQiD — Atlético Nacional (@nacionaloficial) September 19, 2023

The defender’s rating was 6.9 after completing three clearances, he won the five duels proposed to him, and also lost the ball eleven times.

Video: José Aja explodes against a Santa Fe fan, insults and threats in El Campín