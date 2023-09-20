This Wednesday, September 20, Day 13 of the 2023 Finalization Tournament begins, of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia. Precisely one of the matches that will be played on this date is the National Athletic against the Independent Santa Fe in it Atanasio Girardot Stadium.
He Purslane comes from having divided units against the Junior from Barranquilla in it Metropolitan Roberto Melendez. Carlos Bacca opened everything for The Triburon at minute 14 through the penalty, but at 17′, Alvaro Angulo rescued the equalizer. However, the same Angle He was sent off at 90+4′ for collecting his second yellow card. With this, The King of Cups He is third in the classification with 21 units.
On the other hand, The cardinals They arrive after having stumbled against Oil Alliance for the minimum of Edwin Torres in El Campin. However, The lion He remains among the top eight in the championship by being fifth with 19 points.
When? Wednesday, September 20
Place: Medellin, Antioquia
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Schedule: 7:20 p.m. (Mexico) 8:20 p.m. (Colombia)
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
One of the novelties for this meeting will be the absence of the experienced Dorlan Pabon. The club announced through social networks that the attacker will not be available because he requested permission to resolve a personal issue.
However, among the offensive players called by the coach William Amaral are Jefferson Duke, Oscar Perea and the Venezuelan Eric RamirezIn addition, the return of Edier Ocampo, Samuel Velasquez and Juan Pablo ‘Tatay’ Torres.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Juan Aguirre, Cristián Zapata, Andrés Román, Samuel Velásquez
Midfielders: Nelson Deossa, Jhon Duque, Maximiliano Cantera
Forwards: Jefferson Duque, Óscar Perea, Brahian Palacios
Substitutes: Harlen Castillo, Juan Arias, Édier Ocampo, Jader, Neyder Moreno, Juan Torres, Eric Ramírez
This Sunday at the end of their match, the spirits were not the best for the locals, who saw how one of their leading players, Jose Aja, clashed with some fans who were located in the western stands. The Uruguayan defender seemed quite upset by the fans’ complaints and tried to go up to the stadium sector, although he was stopped by the logistics staff. In a video it is noted that the fans reproached him for his participation in the goal, but some attendees sought to calm things down by applauding the Uruguayan and recriminating the fan’s actions that generated the discussion.
The defender’s rating was 6.9 after completing three clearances, he won the five duels proposed to him, and also lost the ball eleven times.
Goalie: Antony Silva
Defenses: Iván Scarpeta, José Aja, Dairon Mosquera, Fabián Viáfara
Midfielders: Johan Torres, Iván Rojas, Fabián Sambueza
Forwards: Ever Valencia, Christian Marrugo, Jeferson González
Substitutes: Enmerson Batalla, Rubén Manjarres, Enrique Serje, Omar Rodríguez, Kevin Londoño
Atlético Nacional 1-1 Santa Fe
