Thursday, September 21, 2023
Atlético Nacional vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: follow minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Follow minute by minute

National vs Santa Fe

National vs. Santa Fe.

National vs. Santa Fe.

They face each other in a match on date 13 of Colombian soccer.

Atlético Nacional and Santa Fe play this Wednesday (8:20 pm Win +) one of the traditional matches of Colombian soccer, with a good moment for both, since they are among the eight, despite the fact that they did not win the previous day.

The victim of the weekend was Santa Fe, which was surprised in Bogotá and lost against Alianza Petrolera, 0-1. That result hit the cardinals, but did not collapse them, they are still at the top of the table with 19 points.

Follow minute by minute

SPORTS

Recommended

