Atlético Nacional vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: follow minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
National vs. Santa Fe.
National vs. Santa Fe.
They face each other in a match on date 13 of Colombian soccer.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Atlético Nacional and Santa Fe play this Wednesday (8:20 pm Win +) one of the traditional matches of Colombian soccer, with a good moment for both, since they are among the eight, despite the fact that they did not win the previous day.
The victim of the weekend was Santa Fe, which was surprised in Bogotá and lost against Alianza Petrolera, 0-1. That result hit the cardinals, but did not collapse them, they are still at the top of the table with 19 points.
Follow minute by minute
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Nacional #Santa #LIVE #follow #minute #minute
Leave a Reply