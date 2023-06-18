This weekend the grand final of the Colombian home run was defined, which will be played between the teams of millionaires and National Athletic.
The millionaire team won 2-1 against Medellín, taking first place in Group B with 13 units and obtaining their pass to the final of the competition.
For its part, in a match full of emotions, goals and not suitable for the faint of heart, Atlético Nacional beat Deportivo Pasto at the last minute, to stay in the upper part of Group A with 12 points.
Now, they will face each other in round-trip games to determine the winner of La Liga BetPlay 2023.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: H. Castillo
Defenses: Cristian Castro, J. Aguirre, G. Zapata, D. Banguero
Media: Y. Candelo, N. Palacio, S. Gomez, N. Deossa
Forwards: Dorlan Pabon and Jefferson Duque.
Goalie: J Moreno
Defenses: E. Perlaza, A. Linás, J. Arias, O. Bertel
Media: D. Giraldo, L. Vasquez, B. Castro, D. Silva. Mr. Cataño
Forward: L. Castro.
National Athletic 2-1 millionaires.
#Atlético #Nacional #Millonarios #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply