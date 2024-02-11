Atlético Nacional and Millionaires They relive this Sunday the great classic of Colombian soccer, in a match on date 6 of the League that takes place at the Atanasio Girardot (6:10 pm).

The biggest loss for the Antioquia team is Dorlan Pabon, who has not yet been called up after the virus he suffered. In Millonarios the great absence is that of Mackalister Silva.

The blue team comes into the game emboldened after their victory against América de Cali, while the green team comes from drawing with Patriotas.

Everything is ready! 🏈🤩💙🔥 ▶️ This is Coach Gamero's Starting 11 to face the Purslanes in the Atanasio. Ⓜ️🔝 GO AMBASSADORS! GO MILLIONAIRES! 🔝Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/NnnlyNVFD3 — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) February 11, 2024

