You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millonarios and Nacional open the home runs.
Sergio Acero Yate / Weather – @jaiverpress
Millonarios and Nacional open the home runs.
Nacional receives Millonarios on date 1 of the B quadrangular of the Colombian League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Atlético Nacional and Millionaires This Sunday they star in one of the most attractive matches on date 1 of the semifinal home runs of the Betplay League. Albiazules visit the Purslanes at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín, for group B.
It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz receives a tremendous ovation: see the emotional moment he experienced in Liverpool; video
Atlético Nacional has just lost its last home game in the League: it was 2-3 against Deportes Tolima on November 8.
Those led by coach Jhon Jairo Bodmer will face the first of the four games they will play against Millonarios this month.
For its part, Millonarios lost its last League match against Equidad Seguros 2-1 at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium.
The Bogotá team wants to start the difficult home run on the right foot and seeks to retain the Betplay League title it won last semester.
Follow LIVE minute by minute of the match on date 1 of the home runs
SPORTS
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Nacional #Millionaires #LIVE #follow #free #minute #minute