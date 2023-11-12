Atlético Nacional and Millionaires This Sunday they star in one of the most attractive matches on date 1 of the semifinal home runs of the Betplay League. Albiazules visit the Purslanes at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín, for group B.

Atlético Nacional has just lost its last home game in the League: it was 2-3 against Deportes Tolima on November 8.

Those led by coach Jhon Jairo Bodmer will face the first of the four games they will play against Millonarios this month.

For its part, Millonarios lost its last League match against Equidad Seguros 2-1 at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium.

The Bogotá team wants to start the difficult home run on the right foot and seeks to retain the Betplay League title it won last semester.

Follow LIVE minute by minute of the match on date 1 of the home runs

SPORTS