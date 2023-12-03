Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellín They open the curtain on date 5 of the B quadrangular of the 2023-II League. The classic paisa will be essential for the two squads seeking the final of the second half of the year.

At 3:30 in the afternoon, Colombian time, the ball will begin to roll at the Polideportivo Sur stadium in Envigado (it is not played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium due to the Karol G concert) and will be directed by the referee Jhon Alexander Ospina.

Nacional arrives at a good time for the game after its feat in Cali. They beat América 0-1 at the Pascual Guerrero with ten men, after the expulsion of goalkeeper Kevin Mier, who saw red for touching the ball with his hand outside the area.

Atlético Nacional defeated América de Cali 1-0 in a game valid for the third round of the final home runs of the BetPlay League of Colombian professional soccer, today, November 26, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

Medellín also comes with wind in its shirt, it is the leader of the B quadrangular of the League with 9 points after its 2-1 victory against Millonarios on the previous date. If they win the classic paisa and if Millonarios lose against América de Cali, DIM would be a finalist in the Colombian tournament.

