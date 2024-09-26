Last Monday, September 9, 2024, it was announced that, due to the commitments corresponding to the U-20 Women’s World Cup, the match to be played between National Athletic and Junior de Barranquilla would have to be postponed.
In this article, we tell you everything you need to know about the match between Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla. Where will the match take place?, possible lineups, latest news and more.
When? Thursday, September 26
Where? Medellin, Colombia
Stadium: Athanasius
Schedule: 20:30
The duel will be seen through Win+ Football.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Jaguars
|
2-0 V
|
First Category A
|
Patriots
|
3-1 V
|
First Category A
|
Golden Eagles
|
1-1
|
First Category A
|
Equity
|
1-0 D
|
First Category A
|
Once Caldas
|
2-0
|
First Category A
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Medellin
|
2-0 D
|
First Category A
|
Santa Fe
|
1-1
|
First Category A
|
Grass
|
1-0 D
|
First Category A
|
Tolima
|
1-0 V
|
First Category A
|
Colo Colo
|
2-1 D
|
Libertadores Cup
After eight games played in the Colombian football league, Atlético Nacional has sixteen points. It is currently in third place in the general table, and the last time it lost was against La Equidad.
Junior de Barranquilla has not had a good time. They have only won one of their last five games (2-1, against Tolima), they were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores de América and are currently ranked number eight in the general table.
Goalie: Harlen Castillo
Defenses: William Tesillo, Felipe Aguirre, Andrés Román, Álvaro Angulo
Midfielders: Kilian Toscano, Kevin Zapata, Edwin Cardona
Forwards: Kevin Parra, Marino Hinestroza, Dairon Asprilla
Goalie: Scrum
Defenses: Herrera, Perez, Olivera and Lerma Longa
Holding midfielders: Moreno and Colorado
Attacking midfielders: Chara, Gonzalez and Enamorado
Front: Bacca
The last time these two teams met was in matchday ten of the 2024 Apertura tournament, and the match ended 0-0. Things are expected to be no different this time around. Our prediction is 1-1.
