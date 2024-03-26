He National Athletic will receive Jaguars on the pending Matchday 8 of the First A Category of Colombian soccer.
The purslane team finally broke the bad streak without winning on Matchday 13 by beating the Deportivo Pasto; while, Jaguars He comes from losing his last two games.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment in the Colombian championship.
ViX, RCN, Nuestra Tele (United States), RCN, Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+, Win Sports Online (Colombia) and Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, RCN, Nuestra Tele (Mexico).
Goalie: H. Castillo.
Defenses: J. Castro, J. Arías, J. Aguirre, Á. Angle.
Media: R. Mejía, A. Álvarez; AND. Ocampo, P. Ceppelini, Ó. Perea.
Forward: E. Aristizábal.
The purslane team is preparing for tomorrow's game, just last weekend they were finally able to win again, after several games without doing so.
Goalie: G. Banguera.
Defenses: CM Pájaro, JE Anaya, L. Escorcia, D. Andrade.
Media: E. Serje and D. Pino; J. Díaz, P. Rojas, J. Maza.
Forward: E. Madrano.
Jaguars of Córdoba They finished their preparation for this Wednesday's game and this Tuesday afternoon they will begin the trip to Medellín to carry out the concentration.
Atlético Nacional 1-1 Jaguares.
