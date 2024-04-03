He National Athletic will receive Strength on Matchday 15 of the First A Category of Colombian soccer.
The purslane team finally broke the bad streak without winning on Matchday 13 by beating the Deportivo Pasto; and since then they have recorded three consecutive wins.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment in the Colombian championship.
ViX, RCN, Nuestra Tele (United States), RCN, Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+, Win Sports Online (Colombia) and Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, RCN, Nuestra Tele (Mexico).
Goalie: H. Castillo.
Defenses: J. Castro, J. Arías, J. Aguirre, Á. Angle.
Media: R. Mejía, A. Álvarez; AND. Ocampo, P. Ceppelini, A. Salazar.
Forward: E. Ramírez.
The purslane team is on a roll, just last weekend they managed to win their third game in a row against the Envigado on Matchday 14 as a visitor, so they are motivated to continue climbing positions in the general classification.
Goalie: J. Castillo.
Defenses: H. Palacios, Y. Díaz, J. Guevara, J. Ossa.
Media: S. Navarro, K. Balanta, L. Pico, C. Hinestroza.
Forward: A. Parra and R. Murillo.
The box of Strength comes from falling home in front Millionaires 1-2 and with that they have barely been able to win a game in the last five games they have played.
Atlético Nacional 2-0 Fortaleza.
