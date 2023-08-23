National Athletic will face Deportivo Pasto in a duel corresponding to day 7 of the Clausura tournament of the Dimayor Betplay League. The Verdolagas have had a good start this season and have gone five games without defeat.
The Tricolor Force is not an easy nut to crack and has had an interesting start this semester. Deportivo Pasto is currently in seventh place in the overall standings and has not lost in six games played (five draws and one win).
You can see the game through the signal WinSports+
Goalie: K. Wed
Defending: A. Román, J. Aguirre, C. Zapata, Á. Angle
Half: J. Duque, R. Mejía, M. Cantera
Lead: N. Deossa, N. Moreno, J. Duque.
According to the most recent reports, Atlético Nacional will recover an important player for the duel against Deportivo Pasto. William Amaral, coach of the Verdolaga, indicated that for Thursday’s duel the club will already be able to count on Dorlan Pabón.
“Dorlan will surely have minutes and give him security so that he returns with much more confidence. He is a very important man in the group”
– William Amaral
Dorlan Pabón had been out for more than a month due to an injury to his left leg.
Goalie: D. Martinez
Defending: I. Alba, Y. Rosales, J. Malagón, C. Mafla
Half: C. Ayala, D. Pino, J. Cardona
Lead: D. Moreno, E. Lopez, D. Lopez.
Through his social networks, he Deportivo Pasto celebrated the call-up of José Bernal to the Panamanian national team. The offensive midfielder was summoned by Thomas Christiansen to face a friendly against Bolivia.
Atletico Nacional 2-1 Deportivo Pasto
