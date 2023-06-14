One of the most attractive matches of the week in Colombian football is between National Athletic and sports grass.
The ‘Verdolagas’ team comes from a goalless draw against Alianza Petrolera on the field of Daniel Villa Zapata.
For its part, Deportivo Pasto defeated the Águilas Doradas by a 3-0 win, thus reaching 29 points.
Now in this homer they will play the pass to the next round, where the wide favorite to advance is Atlético Nacional due to its history and good game so far.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: H. Castillo
Defenses: Cristian Castro, J. Aguirre, G. Zapata, D. Banguero
Media: Y. Candelo, N. Palacio, S. Gomez, N. Deossa
Forwards: Dorlan Pabon and Jefferson Duque
Goalie: Mr. Martinez
Defenses: M. Garavito, J. Malagón, J. Figueroa, C. Mafla
Media: J. Caicedo, J. Roa, E. López, A. Estacio, D. Moreno
Forwards: Edward Lopez
Athletic 1-2 Grass
