He National Athletic will receive Bucaramanga on Matchday 11 of the First A Category of Colombian soccer.
The purslane team has seven consecutive games without knowing the victory, while the Bucaramanga comes from winning and scoring on the previous date.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment in the Colombian championship.
ViX, RCN, Nuestra Tele (United States), RCN, Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+, Win Sports Online (Colombia) and Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, RCN, Nuestra Tele (Mexico).
Goalie: H. Castillo.
Defenses: E. Ocampo, J. Arías, J. Aguirre, Á. Angle.
Media: R. Mejía, C. Sierra; E. Torres, P. Ceppelini, A. Salazar.
Forwards: J. Duque.
The purslane team comes from equaling without annotations against the Junior from Barranquilla as a visitor, and at the moment they remain in sixteenth position in the standings with only 9 points in nine games played.
Goalie: A. Quintana.
Defenses: A. Gutiérrez, J. Mena, C. Henao, J. Mosquera.
Media: L. Flores, F. Castro; J. Córdoba, F. Sambueza, F. Hinestroza.
Forwards: D. Mosquera.
He Bucaramanga They come from beating Patriotas 3-0 at home and are fifth in the standings with 16 points in nine games played. In addition, they have registered eight games without knowing defeat, since they have not lost since January 21 when they fell 2-0 against Junior from Barranquilla.
Atlético Nacional 0-2 Bucaramanga.
