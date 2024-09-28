Next Sunday, September 29, the National Athletic receives a visit from Boyacá Chicó in it Atanasio Girardot Stadiumfor Matchday 12 of the 2024 Finalization Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia.
Just this Wednesday, The Purslane was playing his duel on Date 10 against Junior from Barranquillawhich was winning 2-0 thanks to Andres Roman and Marino HinestrozaHowever, the game was suspended. Previously, the Mexican team Efrain Juarez lost to Bucaramanga for the minimum of Edwin Castro. He King of Cups He is sixth with 16 units.
In the case of the Chesshis last confrontation was against Deportivo Pasto in Independencegetting the three points through the solitaire of both Michael Gomez at minute 52. The Tunja team is in 17th position in the standings with eight points.
The last time the two collided victory was for Boyacá 2-1, with scores of Wilmar Cruz and Henry Plazaswhile Athletic scored with an own goal Sebastian Arango.
When? Sunday, September 29
Where? Medellin, Colombia
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Schedule: 2:00 p.m. (Colombia)
The duel will be transmitted through Win+ Football.
Now, why was this Thursday’s duel against Junior from Barranquilla? It was all due to the dispute between the two fans in the Atanasio Girardot Stadiumwhich led several fans to jump onto the field to avoid the complicated situation, therefore, the players entered the locker room waiting for the final decision. After the second goal at minute 52, the match could not be completed and according to the regulations, a new date must be found to fulfill the remaining time.
According to Colombian media ‘The fans of the visiting team would have jumped their designated space in the sports venue and there would have been different confrontations with the local fans. The northern and western area of the stadium witnessed the riots, leaving several people affected, so logistics personnel and the police had to intervene..
The broadcast reporters Win Sports They reported that stab wounds appeared in the stands and several had to be treated by Red Cross personnel. Given all this, the central referee Nolberto Arart He came out onto the field to confirm the suspension of the duel due to lack of guarantees.
Goalie:Harlen Castillo
Defenses: William Tesillo, Felipe Aguirre, Andrés Román, Álvaro Angulo
Midfielders: Jorman Campuzano, Kilian Toscano, Edwin Cardona
Forwards: Marino Hinestroza, Andrés Sarmiento, Alfredo Morales
Substitutes: Samuel Velásquez, Pablo Cepellini, Luis Marquinez, Sebastián Guzmán, Dairon Asprilla, Kevin Viveros, Juan Zapata
In an interview with the newspaper A3QAP in Facebookthe technician Jaime Gomez He highlighted the last two victories, ensuring that the objective is to escape the uncomfortable position in the relegation table.
“The two victories help us gain confidence after the bad start to the championship. “We are correcting aspects and working hard to get the team ready, according to the demands of the tournament.”he indicated.
He also commented on National Athletic and he highlighted the quality of the squad, the individual contribution of his players and their excellent economic conditions, however, he hopes to get the three points to get further away from relegation. He also highlighted the virtues of his pupils and the perseverance of some, who train to maintain a football memory that allows them to develop their own style of play and score points.
“We have that advantage: a backbone of players who have been at the club for quite some time. They are joined by other players who have met our expectations and some who are still in process.”he sentenced.
Goalie: Rogelio Caicedo
Defenses: Henry Plazas, Rafael Uzcátegui, Eduardo Banguero, Jonathan Herrera
Midfielders: Frank Lozano, Diego Sánchez, Sebastián Tamara
Forwards: Juan Pérez, Michael Gómez, Wilmar Cruz
Substitutes: Adrián Chara, Andrés Aedo, Geimer Balanta, Jhons Altamiranda, Darío Denis, Abdid Muñoz, Jacobo Pimentel
Atlético Nacional 2-1 Boyacá Chicó
