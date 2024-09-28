NATIONAL DEFEAT BEFORE THE CHAMPION ❌🟢⚪ Atlético Nacional lost 0-1 against Atlético Bucaramanga on matchday 11 of the BetPlay Dimayor League. The scorer of the winning goal was Fabry Castro. The Purslanes are in sixth position in the table. 📸: @Dimayor pic.twitter.com/j2qQw07vCb — From La Raya (@ DesdelaRaya) September 24, 2024

In the case of the Chesshis last confrontation was against Deportivo Pasto in Independencegetting the three points through the solitaire of both Michael Gomez at minute 52. The Tunja team is in 17th position in the standings with eight points.

Boyacá Chicó triumphs 1-0 against Deportivo Pasto and breathes in the relegation table In a key match, Boyacá Chicó achieved a narrow victory at the La Independencia Stadium in Tunja, taking three vital points. pic.twitter.com/5OIpH1qnrM — My Boyacá (@miboyaca_co) September 22, 2024

According to Colombian media ‘The fans of the visiting team would have jumped their designated space in the sports venue and there would have been different confrontations with the local fans. The northern and western area of ​​the stadium witnessed the riots, leaving several people affected, so logistics personnel and the police had to intervene..

The broadcast reporters Win Sports They reported that stab wounds appeared in the stands and several had to be treated by Red Cross personnel. Given all this, the central referee Nolberto Arart He came out onto the field to confirm the suspension of the duel due to lack of guarantees.

🆘🇨🇴| COLOMBIA At the Atanasio Girardot stadium, during the match between Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla, a confrontation took place between coastal and Antioquian fans. It is unfortunate that sport, which should be a space of unity and brotherhood, is tarnished… pic.twitter.com/h6nivANMR5 — Monica❤️🇨🇴 (@pelinegra0818) September 27, 2024

“The two victories help us gain confidence after the bad start to the championship. “We are correcting aspects and working hard to get the team ready, according to the demands of the tournament.”he indicated.

He also commented on National Athletic and he highlighted the quality of the squad, the individual contribution of his players and their excellent economic conditions, however, he hopes to get the three points to get further away from relegation. He also highlighted the virtues of his pupils and the perseverance of some, who train to maintain a football memory that allows them to develop their own style of play and score points.

“We have that advantage: a backbone of players who have been at the club for quite some time. They are joined by other players who have met our expectations and some who are still in process.”he sentenced.

Interview with Dt. Jhon Jaime Gómez Posted by A3 QAP on Wednesday, September 25, 2024