Next Sunday one of the most attractive games of the First Division of Colombia will be played, when National Athletic receive the always complicated visit from Atletico Bucaramanga.
The purslane team comes from drawing 1-1 against Deportivo Cali with a goal from Eric Ramírez, which helped them reach eighth place in the Colombian competition with 5 units.
For its part, Atlético Bucaramanga remains undefeated in this fledgling tournament, and now achieved a resounding victory by beating Jaguares de Córdoba 3-0, thus taking first place in the competition.
Undoubtedly, a game that looks attractive and where both squads will seek to leave everything on the pitch from the first minutes.
More Colombian soccer news:
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: H. Castillo
Defenses: AND. Ocampo, S. Mosquera, J. Aguirre, A. Salazar
Media: B. Palacios, J. Solis, J. Torres, Ó. Perea
Forwards: M. Cantera and E. Ramirez.
All ready for your game in Libertadores
The Atlético Nacional team is ready to play their second leg in the Copa Libertadores, where they are facing Racing. In the first leg, the Colombian club won 4-2, so now they will look for a goal in foreign territory for greater confidence and advance to the next round.
Goalie: J.Aguirre
Defenses: S. Jiménez, J. Mena, J. Mena, J. Marcelin
Media: D. Chávez, V. Mejía, D. Valencia, J. Reina, J. Córdoba
Forward: M. Martinez.
Keep calm but keep working
The Atlético Bucaramanga team knows that it is going through a good moment, although footballer Javier Reina knows that they need to continue working to improve and maintain the level shown.
“Football are moments and we are living this with joy, for that we work, but tomorrow is another day. You have to celebrate it, because a great job was done, a great wear and tear, but you have to think about what’s to come. These are moments, we cannot be confused. Obviously, being in this position is much easier to correct what is not being done well, so that match after match we can arrive as well as possible, prepared and become much more solid.”he commented in an interview.
National Athletic 2-1 Atletico Bucaramanga.
#Atlético #Nacional #Atlético #Bucaramanga #schedule #channel #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply