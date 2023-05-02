It will be next Thursday, May 4, when the pending duel between National Athletic and cali america of Matchday 14, of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the Dimayor Betplay Leagueto be held in Atanasio Girardot.
just this saturday the purslane was imposed on Independent Medellin 1-3, thanks to a brace from Jefferson Duke and a target of Thomas Angelwhile Daniel Londono discounted for the house. He Paisa Green He is fifth in the table with 25 units.
In the case of Red Devilsthis Sunday they are about to play their Matchday 17 match against Deportivo Cali in it Vallecaucano classic. For now, he five-time champion March as sixth in the classification with 25 points.
Date: Thursday, May 4
Location: Medellin
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Schedule: 8:15 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: WinSports+
Online streaming: WinSports+
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: 2 wins
AMERICA FROM CALI: 1 win
TIES: 2 draws
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: GGEPE
AMERICA FROM CALI: PGEPE
After the victory obtained against Independent Medellinthe brazilian coach Paulo Autori He came out with a big smile, and he also appreciated that his team goes from less to more and that he respects the process.
“The key is not the party, it is respect for the process, to build, to go from less to more. We have talked about moving forward and not going back. I am very clear about the importance of having a pedagogical work where tactical and strategic concepts are touched. We have been through many problems and no one has regretted the issue of injuries or sanctions because we have solutions. The most important thing is not the victory, it is the process”he declared.
About the duo of Angel and Dukethe helmsman launched: “We analyze the rivals and there we develop the strategy. I am happy with them because there has been no lack of dedication and fight. The losing streak is something that all scorers go through. The work that Tomás does with the mental issue is important. The important thing is not the goals because to do them you have to build and I value all the players a lot for what they have been developing. We have to grow at decisive moments and that is clear. Players who were injured are returning and the future for us gives us encouragement, it encourages us a lot “ended.
Goalie: kevin mier
Defenses: Cristián Zapata, Cristian Castro, Edier Ocampo, Danovis Banguero
Midfielders: Nelson Deossa, Sebastian Gomez, Nelson Palacio
Forwards: Yerson Candelo, Tomás Ángel, Jefferson Duque
Substitutes: Juan Aguirre, Jhon Solís, Brahian Palacios, Chico, Jarlan Barrera, Jader, Harlen Castillo
Already thinking about the future, the goalkeeper Ivan Arboleda He is training in the facilities of the wick. The footballer is getting in shape for the market in June. It should be noted that the goalkeeper is without a team after terminating his contract with Vallecano Ray in August 2022.
About the topic, Grove said he applied to work with cali america and it was authorized. However, obtaining permission does not imply that the club has hired you. Although everything indicates that the goalkeeper will seek to convince the team, after several fans complained about Diego Novoa after the game against millionaires.
In February the issue also came up when it seemed easier to make the move. Tulio Gomezthe club’s top shareholder, made it clear that at that time they were not considering signing the player.
“I did meet with Arboleda and with his representative, but the technical secretariat did not endorse his hiring. The goalkeepers are and will be until June: Diego Novoa, david quintero and Juan Munera”stated the shareholder.
Goalie: Diego Novoa
Defenses: Kevin Andrade, Brayan Córdoba, Esneyder Mena
Midfielders: Cristian Barrios, Luis Paz, Franco Leys, and Juan Portilla.
Forwards: Darwin Quintero, Adrian Ramos, Facundo Suarez
Substitutes: Edwin Velasco, Iago Falque, Daniel Quiñones, Andrés Sarmiento, Luis Sánchez, Daniel Mosquera, David Quintero
Atletico Nacional 3-1 America de Cali
