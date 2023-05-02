just this saturday the purslane was imposed on Independent Medellin 1-3, thanks to a brace from Jefferson Duke and a target of Thomas Angelwhile Daniel Londono discounted for the house. He Paisa Green He is fifth in the table with 25 units.

In the case of Red Devilsthis Sunday they are about to play their Matchday 17 match against Deportivo Cali in it Vallecaucano classic. For now, he five-time champion March as sixth in the classification with 25 points.

Good game by Tomás Angel who contributed a goal in the victory of Atlético Nacional against Independiente Medellin pic.twitter.com/rwxj1b8obU —Danielle Di Baggio (@danielle_baggio) April 30, 2023

“The key is not the party, it is respect for the process, to build, to go from less to more. We have talked about moving forward and not going back. I am very clear about the importance of having a pedagogical work where tactical and strategic concepts are touched. We have been through many problems and no one has regretted the issue of injuries or sanctions because we have solutions. The most important thing is not the victory, it is the process”he declared.

About the duo of Angel and Dukethe helmsman launched: “We analyze the rivals and there we develop the strategy. I am happy with them because there has been no lack of dedication and fight. The losing streak is something that all scorers go through. The work that Tomás does with the mental issue is important. The important thing is not the goals because to do them you have to build and I value all the players a lot for what they have been developing. We have to grow at decisive moments and that is clear. Players who were injured are returning and the future for us gives us encouragement, it encourages us a lot “ended.

Reactions of DT Paulo Autuori of @nacionaloficial after the victory in the Antioquia classic on date 17 in the I-2023 League. pic.twitter.com/k13tmgLmJz – ᴊᴜᴀɴᴄʜᴏ🎱 (@juanchoserran8) April 30, 2023

About the topic, Grove said he applied to work with cali america and it was authorized. However, obtaining permission does not imply that the club has hired you. Although everything indicates that the goalkeeper will seek to convince the team, after several fans complained about Diego Novoa after the game against millionaires.

In February the issue also came up when it seemed easier to make the move. Tulio Gomezthe club’s top shareholder, made it clear that at that time they were not considering signing the player.

“I did meet with Arboleda and with his representative, but the technical secretariat did not endorse his hiring. The goalkeepers are and will be until June: Diego Novoa, david quintero and Juan Munera”stated the shareholder.

#Candle Ivan Arboleda, 27 years old, the Colombian goalkeeper has been training for 15 days at La Candela deportiva del América for the minor divisions and the women’s team. pic.twitter.com/0Efu2UFy3n — TIGER MORALES (JJ Morales) 🐅 (@FuriaRojaTV) April 28, 2023