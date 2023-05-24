This Thursday the match will be played between National Athletic and Oil Alliancein play corresponding to date 19 of the First Category A of Colombian football.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: K. Wed
Defenses: C. Devenish, J. Aguirre, C. Zapata
Media: Y. Candelo, N. Palacio, J. Solís, N. Deossa, J. Barrera, D. Banguero
Forward: Jefferson Duke
Goalie: Fr Grazziani
Defenses: E. Navarro, L. Ospina, P. Franco, L. Saldaña
Media: F. Flórez, J. Castillo, R. Manjarrés
Forwards: L. Angulo, A. Rodríguez and E. Torres
National Athletic 2-1 Oil Alliance.
