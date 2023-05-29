⚽🇨🇴| #LeagueBetplay More water than show For matchday 2 of group A of the semifinal home runs of the BetPlay Dimayor I-2023 League; Águilas Doradas and Deportivo Pasto matched without goals in a discreet engagement that began yesterday #AGUPAS pic.twitter.com/rgcnxYQUOy — LET’S TALK Sports Talks (@HABLEMOS_CD) May 28, 2023

“Congratulate Alianza for the match they have played. They took advantage of the six days they had to be cooler. That was clear, they were faster in some situations and they also took advantage of the minutes when we didn’t have the necessary attitude. Results are not controlled, performance is. I cannot accept that 19 minutes are wasted. There we made the mistake, but we have clarity to understand what we are committing. After the game resumed until the end, I felt proud of my players because they fought very clearly.”He launched.

“The look of the fans is simplistic because it is the moment and it is normal. We arrived from a very long trip and from a game in which we spent more than 40 minutes with one less. Unnecessary wear. And today we played on a heavy court due to the rain. We had to come back and make one more effort. This team is giving a very good response at all levels, especially on the physical issue. When the game stopped I told the players: we have to be like chameleons, adapt and change according to the context of the game. The game needed competition. The rival was faster and fresher. I think we started our game arrogantly. I told them we couldn’t do that. It’s a bad attitude in 19 minutes and then we went back to being what we are.”ended.

🦅 Since he arrived at Águilas Doradas, Marco Pérez has scored 27 goals. He exploded last semester with 12 points, 6 of them on home runs. He is now the top scorer in the League with 13 and has just scored two DOUBLES in a row: Envigado and Alianza Petrolera. Taking advantage of the opportunity 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JE5esgoKuJ — Bolavip Colombia (@BolavipCo) May 23, 2023