After concluding the regular phase of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the Dimayor Betplay League, the home runs with the eight best classifieds have already started. Just this Thursday, June 1, the National Athletic receives at Golden Eagles in it Stadium Atanasio Girardot for the third date of Group A.
The purslane They come from having tied 1-1 with Oil Alliance in his own court. The visit was brought forward to minute 5 through Luis Miguel Angulobut Jarlan Barrera achieved the tie at 27 ‘. With this, the green country is second of Group A with two points.
In addition, The Golden Team also equalized without annotations against the sports grass in it Alberto Grisales. Because of this, the Antioquia team is last in the Group A with just one unit
Date: Thursday, May 1
Location: Medellin, Antioquia
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Schedule: 8:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: WinSports+
Online streaming: WinSports+
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: 1 win
GOLDEN EAGLES: 1 win
TIES: 3 draws
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: EEEPP
GOLDEN EAGLES: EPGGE
After the draw of the purslane with Oil Alliancethe brazilian coach Paulo Autori He was annoyed, revealing that the rival had more rest, although he also charged a bit with his players and even the fans.
“Congratulate Alianza for the match they have played. They took advantage of the six days they had to be cooler. That was clear, they were faster in some situations and they also took advantage of the minutes when we didn’t have the necessary attitude. Results are not controlled, performance is. I cannot accept that 19 minutes are wasted. There we made the mistake, but we have clarity to understand what we are committing. After the game resumed until the end, I felt proud of my players because they fought very clearly.”He launched.
“The look of the fans is simplistic because it is the moment and it is normal. We arrived from a very long trip and from a game in which we spent more than 40 minutes with one less. Unnecessary wear. And today we played on a heavy court due to the rain. We had to come back and make one more effort. This team is giving a very good response at all levels, especially on the physical issue. When the game stopped I told the players: we have to be like chameleons, adapt and change according to the context of the game. The game needed competition. The rival was faster and fresher. I think we started our game arrogantly. I told them we couldn’t do that. It’s a bad attitude in 19 minutes and then we went back to being what we are.”ended.
Goalie: kevin mier
Defenses: Juan Felipe Aguirre, Cristián Zapata, Cristian Castro, Danovis Banquero
Midfielders: Sebastian Gomez, Oscar Perea, Nelson Palacio
Forwards: Chico da Costa, Dorlan Pabon, and Jarlan Barrera.
Substitutes: Nelson Deossa, Jefferson Duque, Jader Gentil, Juan Torres, Harlen Castillo, Cristian Blanco, Jhon Duque
In his last match against Grass, the match was suspended for a moment due to the heavy rain that fell. However, those from Rionegro did generate several arrivals without being able to overcome the goalkeeper diego martinez. Marco Perez He had the clearest option a few seconds from the end, but his shot went far from the goal. Despite continuously looking for the goal, the rival’s defensive line prevented it. At the same time, the goalkeeper jose contreras He saved the locals when at 86′ he extended his leg in a counterattack to deflect the shot.
Goalie: jose contreras
Defenses: Sebastián Rodríguez, Carlos Pestaña, Óscar Hernández, Mateo Puerta
Midfielders: Kevin Castaño, Jesus Rivas, Jaen Pineda
Forwards: Marco Pérez, Johan Caballero, and Fredy Salazar.
Substitutes: Jorge Rengifo, Alex Castro, Diego Valdes, Auli Oliveros, Jean Fuentes, Héctor Arango, José Leudo
Atletico Nacional 2-0 Golden Eagles
