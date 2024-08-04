Actions continue for Date 4 of the 2024 Finalization Tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League and this Monday, August 5th, National Athletic receives Golden Eagles in it Atanasio Girardot Stadium.
He Purslane comes from having fallen in front of Equity by the minimum of Felipe Acostalosing to Joan Castro by expulsion at minute 90+2, remaining third with nine points. On the other hand, the golden team arrives after having defeated 3-2 Boyaca Patriots thanks to an own goal by Juan Diazplus so many of Fredy Salazar and Jeisson Quiñonesto be fourteenth with three points.
The last time they faced each other, The Green Paisa won 0-3 away through edier ocampo, Robert Mejia and Juan Felipe Aguirre.
When? Monday, August 5th
Where? Medellin Colombia
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Schedule: 20:00 hours (Colombia)
Channel: Win+ Football
Streaming: Win+ Football
The Uruguayan coach Pablo Repetto He seems to be calm, because this is football and it can change very quickly, since it is enough to have consistency for a couple of games in a row to be in the top positions.
“As the days go by, we will improve. The players who have just arrived, the vast majority, have not played for their teams. Only the training and the matches will put them in their best form and, from that, we will improve. With the knowledge of the work that we do.”he declared.
The coach confirmed that the key to getting three points again is to work very hard on a daily basis so that all the signings can have minutes on the field and quickly execute the game plan.
Goalie: David Ospina
Defenses: William Tesillo, Simon Garcia, Samuel Velasquez, Edgar Ocampo
Midfielders: Jorman Campuzano, Juan Zapata, Edwin Cardona
Forwards: Kevin Viveros, Andres Sarmiento, Dairon Asprilla
Substitutes: Kilian Toscano, Pablo Cepellini, Alfredo Morelos, Marino Hinestroza, Kevin Parra, Alvaro Angulo, Harlen Castillo, Andres Roman
During his last match, the coach Jose Luis Garcia He said that ‘the team hit a slump, but we tried to carry out our game plan’, which worked because in the end they were able to add three points, highlighting how brave his pupils were in fighting on equal terms.
This meant a double celebration because it was the first victory in the new Arturo Cumplido Sierra Stadium.
Goalie: Hector Arango
Defenses: Jeisson Quiñones, Victor Moreno, Juan Garavito, Javier Mena
Midfielders: Yeiler Goez, Guillermo Celis, Jesus Rivas
Forwards: Fredy Salazar, Adrian Estacio, Antony Vasquez
Substitutes: Auli Oliveros, Jaen Pineda, Nicolas Lara, David Lemos, Harrison Mancilla, Johan Grisales, Jhojan Escobar
Atletico Nacional 0-1 Golden Eagles
