Atlético Nacional: the obvious annoyance of the fans after losing the final of the League

The defeat in the final of the League against Millonarios was a very hard blow for the Atlético Nacional fans, who have not hidden their annoyance at what happened on Saturday at El Campín.

Green fans have strongly criticized the approach of DT Paulo Autuori, who played to defend himself, especially in the return game in Bogotá.

Nacional lost in shots from the penalty spot, after missing three of the five charges. Dorlan Pabón threw it wide and the Millonarios goalkeeper, Álvaro Montero, saved the shots from Cristian Zapata and Jarlan Barrera.

Many fans abandoned Nacional in the Cup

This Tuesday, Nacional receives Patronato, from Argentina, at the close of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, and with the classification already assured. In fact, Autuori preferred to put up an emerging payroll.

The attendance at the Atanasio Girardot stadium is one of the lowest in recent years for a Libertadores match. The club has not yet confirmed the official box office data.

The game with the lowest attendance in the last 40 years at the Atanasio for the Libertadores was on March 16, 2000, when Nacional thrashed Universidad de Chile 4-1.

The low attendance did not go unnoticed on social media:

News in development.

SPORTS

