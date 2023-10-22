Atlético Nacional sealed its very good debut in the women’s Copa Libertadores with a 3-2 victory against Internacional de Porto Alegre, to take third place in the tournament.

Those led by Jorge Barreneche arrived at this edition of the tournament thanks to the quota that Conmebol gives to the organizing country. The two boxes that corresponded to Colombia went to the champion, Santa Fe, and the runner-up, América.

Nacional had reached the semifinals of the local League and entered the Libertadores thanks to reclassification. And the managers reinforced the roster with players like Yoreli Rincón and Marcela Restrepo.

Atlético Nacional’s path to the podium

Nacional had a great performance in the Cup and the only team that could defeat it was Palmeiras, on two occasions: 4-3 in the group stage and 3-1 in the semifinals.

The Purslanes won their first two games: 3-0 against Caracas from Venezuela and 3-2 against Barcelona from Ecuador. Those six points allowed them to finish in second place in group A.

In the quarterfinals, Nacional beat Universidad de Chile in Techo 2-1, a result that allowed them to get into the top four of the tournament.

National Women’s Athletics Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol

The duel for third place was quite close. Nacional took the lead with a goal from Manuela González in the 45th minute+1, after an assist from Daniela Montoya.

Inter de Porto Alegre equalized at 51, with a score from Priscila, but then, the Colombians continued ahead, with goals from González, at 60, and Restrepo, at 90+2. The Brazilians scored with a goal from Analuyza, at 90+5.

Corinthians achieved its fourth title in the tournament this Saturday by defeating Palmeiras 1-0 in the final.

