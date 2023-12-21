You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Atlético Nacional faces Millonarios in the first game of the final home runs of the BetPlay League, today, November 12, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.
Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE
Atlético Nacional faces Millonarios in the first game of the final home runs of the BetPlay League, today, November 12, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.
The new shirt would have a predominant emerald green color over white.
OF
National Athletic He had a year of 2023 with an up and down performance, but he became champion of the BetPlay Cup versus Millionairesending up being the most important tournament he won along with the Super League.
It may be of interest to you: Video | 'Tino' Asprilla launches devastating attack against James Rodríguez: 'Stop screwing around'
Although Nacional confirmed departures and arrivals for the next season, the team John Bodmer It has not yet shaken the market with a renowned signing, but while the big names appear, the purslane team would soon announce its new shirt.
Also: Junior would have beaten Millonarios for a stellar signing: the details
What would be the new Atlético Nacional shirt with which they will compete in the competition has been leaked on social networks. Copa Libertadores and BetPlay League and although the colors will not change much, the green will remain, which would be emerald and the white will dominate, the sponsor in the center of the chest is in doubt of appearing on the front, although it is not defined.
Read here: Tragedy: goalkeeper and coach of soccer team die after brutal accident
Likewise, the design would have green and white stripes, with a dark relief on the sleeves. In addition, the visiting kit would be completely white, but part of the sleeves would be green.
For now, Atlético Nacional has not confirmed this information, but details are expected to be known in the coming weeks.
SPORTS
With information from Footballred.
OF
