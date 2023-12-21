National Athletic He had a year of 2023 with an up and down performance, but he became champion of the BetPlay Cup versus Millionairesending up being the most important tournament he won along with the Super League.

Although Nacional confirmed departures and arrivals for the next season, the team John Bodmer It has not yet shaken the market with a renowned signing, but while the big names appear, the purslane team would soon announce its new shirt.

With a goal from Erick Ramírez, Atlético Nacional, as a visitor, partially beats América de Cali 1-0 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium on date 4 of the octagonal final of the BetPlay II League 2023. Those led by Lucas Gonzalez are last in the table Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante

What would be the new Atlético Nacional shirt with which they will compete in the competition has been leaked on social networks. Copa Libertadores and BetPlay League and although the colors will not change much, the green will remain, which would be emerald and the white will dominate, the sponsor in the center of the chest is in doubt of appearing on the front, although it is not defined.

Likewise, the design would have green and white stripes, with a dark relief on the sleeves. In addition, the visiting kit would be completely white, but part of the sleeves would be green.

For now, Atlético Nacional has not confirmed this information, but details are expected to be known in the coming weeks.

