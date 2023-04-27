Atlético Nacional returned to Atanasio Girardot after a week without playing on that stage Due to issues of violence from his brava bar Los del Sur and after reaching an agreement, he was allowed to play again in Medellín and he did so against Unión Magdalena behind closed doors on the 16th of Liga BetPlay 2023-I. In the end, Paulo Autuori’s men won 2-0 and got into the eight.

With a mixed roster, Atlético Nacional came out to play against Unión Magdalena, where from the beginning they set the standard in terms of the speed of the game and they did not let the visit get too close.

purslane domain

After Nacional’s dominance in those first minutes, around minute 20 the first came in favor of the purslane club after a penalty in favor and the scorer Jefferson Duque was in charge of collecting and did not fail. The forward sent it strong and to the angle to define against goalkeeper Ramiro Sánchez.

With the result in his pocket, he finished the first half at the Atanasio Girardot and the intensity promised in the second half, where the one most in need to get at least one point was Unión Magdalena.

With the complement started, the game resumed and indeed Unión Magdalena was the one who came out with a different attitude and denied Nacional the possibility of continuing to get closer to their goal.

One of the clear options that Unión Magdalena had was Isaac Camargo, who shot hard, but goalkeeper Kevin Mier was well placed, who had to push himself to get that dangerous ball out with his body.

In addition, to complete Nacional’s irregular start to the second half, came the expulsion of Andres Felipe Romanwho fouled and received the second yellow card to leave his team down to ten players.

However, the expulsion was not entirely bad, because when it was believed that Paulo Autuori’s men would take refuge, they ended up reaching Ramiro Sánchez’s goal with more intensity and in a counterattack they took advantage of the departure of Unión Magdalena so that in minute 70 Jefferson Duque scored his double and incidentally gave the purslane peace of mind.

As the minutes passed, Nacional knew how to control the game and Unión was able to resign little by little after the advantage of the locals. In the end, it was 2-0 for Autuori’s men, which leaves them once again in the eight classifieds with 22 points, while the ‘Cyclone’ continues to sink in the League and relegation.

