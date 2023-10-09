National Athletic This Sunday in Cali they achieved a comeback against Barcelona, ​​whom they beat 2-3 on the second day of Group A of the women’s Copa Libertadores, and secured their qualification for the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

At the Pascual Guerrero stadium, the Colombians took the victory with a double from the midfielder Karina Valencia and a bit of the attacker Manuela Gonzalezwhile their rivals had twice taken the lead with scores from Érika Gracia and Justine Cuadra.

Victory with suffering

The Purslanes have six points in two outings and occupy second place in the area, behind the also classified Palmeiras, which beats them to first place by goal difference. The Ecuadorians, meanwhile, were already eliminated in their first participation in the tournament, after losing their first two games, as also happened to Caracas.

The game was very close from the first minutes and the Colombian Yoreli Rincón, with her talent and creativity, tried to tip the balance in favor of the hosts. However, the first approach was from the Ecuadorians with a good play by midfielder Cuadra, to which the Purslanes responded with a shot from midfielder Marcela Restrepo that saved the shot. goalkeeper Maleike Pacheco.



In the match, very even and very rocky, the Ecuadorian idol began to be more dangerous and had the clearest shot in the 19th on a free kick taken by Madelen Riera that Gracia headed and was taken out on the line by defender Mary José Álvarez, although the Canary Islands protested because they considered that the ball entered the goal.

And that’s how it became 1-0 at 33 when Gracia shot and sent the ball to the back of the net with the help of the goalkeeper. Vanessa Cordoba, whose ball went through his hands and could not prevent Barcelona’s first historic celebration in the Copa Libertadores Femenina. For the complementary stage, Atlético Nacional coach Jorge Barreneche sent Valencia onto the field, something that had an immediate impact because the midfielder took advantage of a rebound that Pacheco gave after a center from Restrepo and sent the ball into the back of the net .

The Purslanes were playing well, and had settled into the game, but the Ecuadorians took the lead again in the 68th on a corner kick taken by Jhojandry Monsalve and headed by Cuadra, which left Córdoba still. However, the answer came soon, in the 72nd minute, when Valencia took advantage of a long and precise pass from Rincón and, before Pacheco left, kicked the ball to celebrate with the Nacional fans in the stands.

The comeback was achieved by González in the 75th after taking advantage of a rebound left by Pacheco after a shot by the captain. Daniela Montoya and anticipate the rivals to send the ball to the back of the net. On the last day, Atlético Nacional will define the leadership of the group with Palmeiras, while Barcelona will compete for honor with Caracas.

