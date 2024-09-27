The duel between Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla was suspended before game time due to the serious acts of violence that occurred this Thursday in the north stand of the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

Misfit fans of the two teams overshadowed the spectacle with a battle with knives and machetes, alongside women and children who attended the Athanasius to enjoy one of the most striking matches in Colombian football.

National shows its face

Atlético Nacional, through a long statement, expressed its solidarity with the affected people and their families after the shameful acts of violence. “That emotions do not surpass respect for the life and integrity of people.”

“This communication conveys the thoughts of the more than 300 employees of our institution and the more than 15 million fans who follow the team throughout the country.

We are deeply hurt by what happened yesterday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium during our team’s match with Junior FC and that leads us to wholeheartedly sympathize with all the people who were affected and violated by the events,” the club began by saying.

“We are sure that we all agree that football is a space for celebration and respect, where passion for the game should unite us and not divide us. For this reason, violence has no place in stadiums,” he added.

Nacional condemned the violence in the stadium and explained that: “It is a reflection of a social problem that calls us all to find a single solution to live football in Peace, as it is, an exciting, beautiful and family sport.”

The Paisa cast committed to finding solutions to what happened: “We reaffirm our commitment to finding solutions and we will continue to do so in spaces such as the Football Coexistence and Security Table, led by the Mayor’s Office of Medellín. Also, with our social initiatives that aim to make the stadium a family space. An example of this is the Mi Primer Partido del Verde program, where boys and girls attend a game of their favorite team for the first time to feel the passion and emotion of a stadium that vibrates with Nacional.

For our part, we reiterate our commitment to promoting the fundamental values ​​of sport: respect, solidarity, teamwork, perseverance and leadership. Values ​​that are part of this institution. “If we unite around these values ​​there will be security in sporting venues.”

Finally, he invited his fans to live football in peace: “Our invitation to all fans is to foster a positive and respectful environment. That emotions do not surpass respect for the life and integrity of people. We refuse, and it is the voice of all of us who are part of this institution, players, coaching staff, directors and administrative staff, that a few with their violent acts cut off the possibility of thousands of people to enjoy a spectacle so full of emotion. and passion.”

