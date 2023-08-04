Atletico Nacional defeated Racing Argentina 4-2 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, in a match played at the Atanasio Girardot.

The purslane attacked prudently until in minute 34 he had a free kick in his favour. The Argentine central defender Gonzalo Piovi tried to reject, but with his head he brought the ball closer to his goal and Cristian Zapata, almost without wanting to, put his foot down and ended up scoring the goal. Another young coach, the Argentine Fernando Gago, watched the development of the match with concern.

Racing generated little danger and with half an hour to go before the end of regular time, its players had altercations with their rivals. Shortly after a hint of a brawl, the midfielder Neyder Moreno escaped to the right and assisted the striker Jefferson Duque, who scored the second.

National Athletic vs. racing

the uruguayan Maximilian Quarry, who has just arrived in Medellín from Maldonado in his country, scored the third with a header. Gago moved the chips before what was a win and the match changed completely.

Instead, from the stands, Amaral celebrated with shouts and moving his arms up and down. His joy was left halfway, for Gonzalo Piovi He scored two penalty goals, both collected calmly against Harlen Castillo, a goalkeeper who is an expert in stopping maximum penalties.

His double was an oxygen tank for Gago, whose face changed for a few minutes. But the former soccer player suffered again with a last goal from Cantera before a weak reaction from the defense. The Uruguayan appeared in style before the fans with a “balloon” shot that left Racing’s goalkeeper, Matías Tagliamonte, on the ground.

In Avellaneda, the two-time champion Atlético Nacional (1989 and 2016) will seek to resist to face the winner between Nacional from Uruguay and Boca Juniors in the next round.

AFP

More sports news