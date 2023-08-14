Atlético Nacional shakes off, defeats Bucaramana and takes a breath

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Athletico Nacional vs Bucaramanga.
Atletico Nacional vs. Bucaramanga.
They met on date 5 of the League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
R F
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
National Athletic he shook off the disappointment in the Copa Libertadores, from which he was eliminated by Racing Club. Thus, with some changes, the green team achieved a 2-1 victory over Bucaramanga.
The green managed to erase a bit of the continental shame, and in a lively game, side by side, he got 3 points at Atanasio Girardot, taking away the undefeated from the leopard, partial leader of the BetPlay II League.
The game on date 5 opened very early, with a definition by Felipe Aguirre after a corner kick. The 1-0 came at minute 11.
Before the end of the first half (45+1′), Brahian Palacios fired a spectacular left-footed shot to make it 2-0 and almost seal the purslane victory.
The second half was open, but not well played. On the contrary, with errors on both sides. Of course, he had a share of agony, as the leopard discounted at 63 ‘, with the goal from Jáder Maza.
There were three points in a vibrant game, although lacking in individual qualities and with collective failures
Relive the minute by minute
FOOTBALL REDACTION
R F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Nacional #shakes #defeats #Bucaramana #takes #breath
Leave a Reply