Monday, August 14, 2023
Atlético Nacional shakes off, defeats Bucaramana and takes a breath

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Atlético Nacional shakes off, defeats Bucaramana and takes a breath

National Athletic

Athletico Nacional vs Bucaramanga.

Atletico Nacional vs. Bucaramanga.

They met on date 5 of the League.

National Athletic he shook off the disappointment in the Copa Libertadores, from which he was eliminated by Racing Club. Thus, with some changes, the green team achieved a 2-1 victory over Bucaramanga.

The green managed to erase a bit of the continental shame, and in a lively game, side by side, he got 3 points at Atanasio Girardot, taking away the undefeated from the leopard, partial leader of the BetPlay II League.

The game on date 5 opened very early, with a definition by Felipe Aguirre after a corner kick. The 1-0 came at minute 11.

Before the end of the first half (45+1′), Brahian Palacios fired a spectacular left-footed shot to make it 2-0 and almost seal the purslane victory.

The second half was open, but not well played. On the contrary, with errors on both sides. Of course, he had a share of agony, as the leopard discounted at 63 ‘, with the goal from Jáder Maza.

There were three points in a vibrant game, although lacking in individual qualities and with collective failures

See also  In pictures: this is how the Atanasio Girardot stadium was left after excesses

Relive the minute by minute

FOOTBALL REDACTION

Recommended

