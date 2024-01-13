After the departure of Kevin Mier to Mexican soccer, and the non-hiring of Wuilker Faríñez, National Athletic He does not rest and continues exploring other alternatives to sign a goalkeeper for the start of the season. League and Copa Libertadores in this 2024.

Faced with these two negative facts for the Antioquia team, the team led by Jhon Jairo Bodmer I would be planning to look for a Uruguayan goalkeeper who already has experience in saving in Colombian professional soccer.

Training of the Colombian National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, one day before the match against Uruguay for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers. James Rodríguez, Álvaro Montero, Kevin Mier, Camilo Vargas, Luis Díaz, Santos Borré, Jorge Carrascal, Fabra, Santiago Arias, among other players, and coach Nestor Lorenzo, were exploring the field. See also Millionaires-National: the very final that history owed (Meluk Le Cuenta) Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

According to the Uruguayan journalist, Rodrigo Romano, Atlético Nacional will look to sign the goalkeeper William of Loves, who had a step through Deportivo Cali, and currently active in Penarol of the 'charrúa' league.

The information it gives Roman is that the 'purslane' team has already made a financial offer to the Uruguayan club for the services of William of Lovesand now so much Penarol and the 29-year-old goalkeeper analyze whether the option is viable for both parties.

“Destination Colombia. Guillermo De Amores He has options to go to soccer in Colombia to play in the National Athletic. The “purslanes” want him to replace Kevin Mier who left for Mexico to cut short Blue Cross. National Athletic will have international activity in 2024 in Libertadores Cup entering the Preliminary Phase two where they will face the winner of Aucas-Nacional de Asunción. Of loves He has a past in Colombian soccer where he was a champion and appears with Deportivo Cali in 2021. The team Medellin “He has already formally made an economic proposal to both the goalkeeper and Peñarol, which will now have to define the issue in a decision that is economic and sporting (sic),” he said on his X account.

William of Loves with Penarol He was in 18 games during 2023, where he played 1,620 minutes and left 7 undefeated goals with the 'Bolso'.

It should be noted that Atlético Nacionalhe has Harlen Castillowho renewed until December 2025, and with the youth players Luis Marquinez and Mateo Valencia, like the goalkeepers that the Antioquia team has for this start of the year.

Jhon Bodmer, coach of Atlético Nacional. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

In the coming days it will be confirmed how the negotiations between the Uruguayan goalkeeper and National Athleticto start with another goalkeeper in this first semester of the League.

