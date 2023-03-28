Atlético Nacional revives old rivalry: this is their group in Copa Libertadores

This Monday, March 27, the draw for the group stage of the Conmebol Libertadores 2023 was held, to which Atlético Nacional agreed after being crowned champion of the I-2022 League, after beating Deportes Tolima in the final with a 4-3 aggregate.

The group of National

The purslane, champions in 1989 and 2016, will look for a new feat this year at the hands of the Brazilian Paulo Autoori.



It should be remembered that the first two of each group will advance to the round of 16. The third will fight for the position in a play-off with a rival that comes from the Copa Sudamericana.

One of its toughest rivals will be Olmpia from Paraguay, the same team that won the Copa Libertadores final in 1989.

This is how Group H was integrated

Olympia (PAR)

National Athletic (COL)

Melgar (PER)

Board of Trustees (ARG)

