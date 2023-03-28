Atlético Nacional revives old rivalry: this is their group in Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Brahian Palacios (left) scored a great goal to put Nacional ahead.
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
Brahian Palacios (left) scored a great goal to put Nacional ahead.
The purslane team group was defined.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
This Monday, March 27, the draw for the group stage of the Conmebol Libertadores 2023 was held, to which Atlético Nacional agreed after being crowned champion of the I-2022 League, after beating Deportes Tolima in the final with a 4-3 aggregate.
The group of National
The purslane, champions in 1989 and 2016, will look for a new feat this year at the hands of the Brazilian Paulo Autoori.
It should be remembered that the first two of each group will advance to the round of 16. The third will fight for the position in a play-off with a rival that comes from the Copa Sudamericana.
One of its toughest rivals will be Olmpia from Paraguay, the same team that won the Copa Libertadores final in 1989.
This is how Group H was integrated
Olympia (PAR)
National Athletic (COL)
Melgar (PER)
Board of Trustees (ARG)
FOOTBALL REDACTION
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Nacional #revives #rivalry #group #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply