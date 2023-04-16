Atlético Nacional responds and “suspends economic benefits” to barras bravas

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Purslane fans took over the playing field in the run-up to the commitment.
Those from the South had said that the club broke all relations with them. Now the institution reacts.
The relationship between the directors of Atlético Nacional and the Los del Sur bar has been tense for several months. The club had given them direct participation in many aspects of the operation, such as, for example, part of the logistics of the Atanasio Girardot stadium.
(In context: Does the war break out? National bars go with everything against the managers).
In recent days, the bar heated up the atmosphere with a series of messages on its Twitter account, in which it announced that the club had decided to “break all relations with the bar and with the fans in general.”
Now, the team responded with an official statement. In the message, the “suspension of economic benefits”.
Atlético Nacional is pronounced
After assuring that “Our institution ensures a closeness with the organized bars of the whole country”, Atlético Nacional affirmed that “made the decision to suspend the economic benefits with the bar Los del Sur”.
“All fans are equally important and therefore we firmly believe that no one should have privileges over others,” added the purslane team.
SPORTS
