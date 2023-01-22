Atlético Nacional reports a delicate health problem for one of its reinforcements

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Atlético Nacional vs. Equity.
National Athletic
National Athletic vs. Equity.
The purslane club issued a statement.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
National Athletic reported this Saturday an important medical novelty with one of its new players, the Brazilian Francisco DaCosta.
The player was expressly requested by Paulo Autuori, DT of Atlético Nacional, who has him as a fixture to face the League. However, he will have to wait.
purslane concern
The purslane club confirmed the sick leave of one of the most anticipated reinforcements for the season and, even more worrying, does not shed light on his return to the Brazilian strategist’s plan.
“The player Francisco Da Costa underwent surgery today at the CIS clinic for an infectious disease in soft tissues. After this procedure, hospitalization is required for three days,” the club said in a statement, which arouses uncertainty among fans.
“The definitive disability of our footballer will occur according to the clinical evolution,” the club said in its statement.
Da Costa, 27 years old, arrived preceded by great expectations but his first demonstration in Nacional will have to wait.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Nacional #reports #delicate #health #problem #reinforcements
Leave a Reply