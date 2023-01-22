Sunday, January 22, 2023
Atlético Nacional reports a delicate health problem for one of its reinforcements

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2023
in Sports
National Athletic

Atlético Nacional vs. Equity.

Photo:

National Athletic

National Athletic vs. Equity.

The purslane club issued a statement.

National Athletic reported this Saturday an important medical novelty with one of its new players, the Brazilian Francisco DaCosta.

The player was expressly requested by Paulo Autuori, DT of Atlético Nacional, who has him as a fixture to face the League. However, he will have to wait.

purslane concern

The purslane club confirmed the sick leave of one of the most anticipated reinforcements for the season and, even more worrying, does not shed light on his return to the Brazilian strategist’s plan.

“The player Francisco Da Costa underwent surgery today at the CIS clinic for an infectious disease in soft tissues. After this procedure, hospitalization is required for three days,” the club said in a statement, which arouses uncertainty among fans.

“The definitive disability of our footballer will occur according to the clinical evolution,” the club said in its statement.

Da Costa, 27 years old, arrived preceded by great expectations but his first demonstration in Nacional will have to wait.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

