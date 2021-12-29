On the day of the Holy Innocents, Atlético Nacional generated a lot of news, confirmed the departures of the players Alex Castro and Jonathan Marulanda who ended their contract this December 31 and announced the return of one of the pillar players to achieve the Copa Libertadores in 2016, Alexander Mejía.
After 5 and a half years, the Barranquillero midfielder returns to the team of his loves, the team where he achieved the best achievements as a footballer and in which he wants to close his cycle as a professional player. In an emotional video, the return of the “Capo” was presented, and of course, the purslane fans reacted positively because they understand that the team needs a leader who will be influential for the sports project.
In the business of Mejía’s return, it was confirmed that the player Yéiler Goez will not continue in Colon de Argentina, and will be loaned to Independiente Santa Fe, until December 2022.
The other player who will arrive for the purslane midfield is the Bogota midfielder John Duque, who has already undergone medical examinations and will be presented as a new signing. This hiring means that Brayan Rovira will not continue with Atlético Nacional and his future will be Deportes Tolima or América de Cali, teams that seek the services of the player.
In such a way, the purslane team would refresh the midfield with Alexander Mejía and Jhon Duque, who, due to their game characteristics, have leadership and a good start from the first line of shuttlecocks. In addition, Mejía knows what it is to win a Copa Libertadores and that hierarchy and leadership must be recovered by the players of the squad, so that they can once again have ambitions and win championships, which is the requirement that a team like Nacional has due to its greatness. .
